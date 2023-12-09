‘Beautiful milestone of my life’: Heaven Peralejo says being calendar girl a ‘dream come true’

Actress Heaven Peralejo has been added to the list of calendar girls of a liquor brand.

Named Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl of 2024, Heaven said that this was a “dream come true for her.”

“It’s a dream come true, you know. We have the same values. Pinalaki ako ng mom ko to have the same values. I am so so grateful to be the face of Ginebra San Miguel,” she said in an interview during the media launch last November 30.

“When I was 18 years old, gin bilog with pineapple juice was my first drink. It’s a dream come true, my first drink is also my first big endorsement,” the star also said.

Heaven is an award-winning actress who starred in “Nananahimik ang Gabi,” which won her the Philippines Best Actress award from the Asian Academy Creative Awards. She also recently starred in the youth series “The Rain in España” as well as Prime Video’s hit series “Linlang.”

The 24-year-old actress follows in the footsteps of her aunt, Rica Peralejo, who also served as GSM Calendar Girl in 2002.

Heaven said that she considers having this endorsement a “beautiful milestone” for her since Ginebra, one of the world’s best-selling gin brands, shares the same values and vision as her.

“It’s such a beautiful milestone of my life. Me to be part of Ginebra na 190 years na, na ang dami nang pinagdaanan pero nandiyan pa rin nagpapaligaya ng mga tao,” Heaven said.

“Gusto ko rin ng ganoon. Gusto ko nandiyan pa rin ako nagpapaligaya ng mga tao,” she added.

GSMI, producing quality distilled spirits, began in 1934.

Asked what the brand saw in her and why was she selected as its endorser, Heaven said that GSM probably saw the Filipino values in her.

Prior to this, she served as Brgy. Ginebra’s muse for PBA Season 48 opening ceremony last month.

“Siguro kasi ‘yung kwento ko nalalapit sa mga kwento ng mga Pinoy. It’s all about surviving and having the strength because you are determined. Because may malasakit ka sa sarili mo and sa bansa,” the star said, imbibing the brand’s “Never Say Die” motto.

GSMI Group product manager Paolo Jose Tupaz shared the same thoughts and described Heaven as a captivating and talented actress who perfectly captures the brand’s spirit.

“Heaven’s authenticity, perseverance, courage, and zest in life embodies the spirit of Ginebra and reflects the beauty, grace, and dynamism of the Filipino culture,” he added.

‘Philippine fiesta’

For 2024, the GSM calendar’s theme is “Philippine Fiesta,” Heaven dazzled in six festive layouts. These include six vibrant designs showcasing the beauty and diversity of Filipino culture with visuals inspired by Philippine festivals such as Baguio City’s Panagbenga; San Fernando, Pampanga’s Lantern; Angono, Rizal’s Higantes; Tacloban’s Pintados; Davao City ’s Kadayawan and Bacolod’s Masskara.

Heaven found this an apt theme as the liquor is a staple in every Filipinos’ drinking occasio like during fiestas.

“Hindi magiging buo ang celebration ng mga Pinoy kung walang Ginebra,” she said.

GSMI marketing manager Ron Molina, on the other hand, said that next year’s calendar serves as a symbolic expression of optimism, unity, and the resounding belief that brighter days are ahead.

“Looking forward to 2024, we, at Ginebra, envision a year where the echoes of the pandemic are a distant memory. And the best way to move forward is to embrace a future filled with all-out celebrations, reminiscent of the joyous fiestas that define our culture,” he said.

Meanwhile, Heaven also that apart from the theme, she likes the calendar because it banners her “authenticity.”

“I like it kasi it’s the authentic me. I think like I look sweet, but I can be sexy. I can be fun and I can be innocent at the same time. Makikita ‘yun lahat sa mga sheets,” Heaven said.

The GSM Calendar Girl is a long-held tradition of GSMI. This tradition that began in 1988 saw beauty queens, actress and models who have made their mark in respectful fields as the face of the brand’s calendars.

Among those who graced the calendar were Marian Rivera (2009 and 2014), Anne Curtis (2011), Solenn Heusaff (2012), Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach (2019), Sanya Lopez (2020), Christelle Abello (2021), Chie Filomeno (2022), and Yassi Pressman (2023).

