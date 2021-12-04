Chie Filomeno admits Girl Trends ‘fiasco’ among hardest challenges she experienced

Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno has achieved several milestones in her career recently. She just got out of the “Pinoy Big Brother House” and was recently unveiled as the 2022 calendar girl of a popular liquor brand.

However, despite these recent achievements, Chie admitted that her path was not as smooth sailing.

During the virtual launch of Ginebra San Miguel 2022 calendar last Wednesday, Chie revealed that one of the hardest challenges she experienced recently was the bashing she faced due to the viral dance videos of her former group Girl Trends.

Girl Trends is an all-female dance group of ABS-CBN’s noontime program “It’s Showtime” which was criticized in 2019 for their performances of BLACKPINK song “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du”, Sam Smith’s “How Do You Sleep?”, among others.

Some perceived that the members including Chie were not in synced, which drew flak from netizens.

“For me, it’s still recent, siguro itong fiasco with the Girl Trends. ‘Yung nagkamali mali-tayo diyan,” Chie said when asked of the challenge she recently faced.

Due to the bashing she received, Chie revealed that she stopped dancing on live television.

She shared that she took the bashing of netizens hardly.

“Siguro two years din akong hindi sumayaw,” the former Girl Trends member said.

“Siyempre ‘yung mga bashing minsan you know yourself better than anyone pero ‘pag nababasa mo siya every day of your life ever since, maniniwala ka na rin sa sinasabi na ‘hindi ka magaling,’ ‘bakit ganito bakit ka nandiyan?’” Chie said.

“So, for me, syempre naging sad ako, naging depressed ako. Pero I woke up one day na I don’t want to give them that power. So, sabi ko ‘Okay, I can dance again. I will dance again because that’s my passion,” she added.

Chie lamented that getting bashed was a hard experience for her because she questioned herself.

“Passion ko ‘yun, tapos I’m trying to veer away from it dahil sa mga taong hindi naman ako kilala at hindi alam ano ‘yung effort na binibigay ko sa mga bagay,” she said.

The Kapamilya actress also stressed that “bashing is different from constructive criticisms.”

She said that she addresses bashers by putting them in place and being “sarcastic.” However, Chie said that she welcomes constructive criticisms.

“I’ve said this before sa interview, we’re public figures, but we’re not public property,” Chie concluded.

Chie recently joined GSM’s roster of calendar girls which include fellow “It’s Showtime” host Anne Curtis, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Kapuso star Solenn Heussaff and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 and 2021 bet Christelle Abello after she was unveiled as the liquor brand’s 2022 calendar girl.