Roosters and portable fans: R’Bonney Gabriel shares ‘day in life of designer’ video

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is just like any other Filipino.

The Filipino-American beauty queen shared that she takes a short break from her fashion designing duties by looking at roosters outside the place where she is working.

The half-Pinay on Saturday uploaded a video showing a glimpse of her day as a fashion designer in the Philippines, where she is set to launch her own fashion collection in the country by August.

The beauty queen is also known as a sustainable fashion designer who upcycles fabrics and repurposes clothing by creating her own outfits.

R’Bonney’s work can be seen on her website and Instagram account.

In her video, R’Bonney shared that her day as a fashion designer starts by making patterns on paper and testing them before doing them to actual fabrics. She said this takes “about six to eight hours in the studio.”

“Once I need a little break, I’ll literally just look outside at the chickens and admire them,” she said, showing her window view of roosters outside her place.

Some of them are enclosed in improvised cages.

“Once I’m done with that, I’ll say bye to my baby Bravo,” R’Bonney said, showing a clip of her petting an aspin or an “Asong Pinoy.”

She also posted her video on TikTok, saying she hoped she would finish her fashion collection “on time.”

Her work studio caught the attention of some TikTok users who noticed the presence of portable clip fans which became popular among Pinoys during the previous dry season.

“The electric fans,” a Filipino commented with a heart hands emoji.

“It’s the clip fans for me, queen,” another TikTok user wrote with a grinning squinting emoji.

R’Bonney also experienced the notorious Metro Manila traffic when she used a ride-hailing app to go to her family’s home in Malate.

Her father is Filipino Remigio Bonzon Gabriel, a Malate local who immigrated to the United States.

“What a full day of designing in the Philippines looks like,” she wrote on Instagram on July 27.

The former Miss Universe previously shared that she wanted to share sustainable designs that would fit in the Filipino market.

“So one of my goals when I came here, I wanted to explore the manufacturing and sewers and tailors and what supplies are here because I’ve been living in the [United] States, and that’s where I produced all of my pieces,” she told reporters before.

“And now that I live here, I said I wanna work with the local artists,” R’Bonney added.

The beauty queen has been in the Philippines since April.