BINI Maloi spotted wearing ‘katsa fashion’

Fans spotted BINI Maloi Ricalde wearing a cute top made of a flour sack at the recent KCON in Los Angeles, California.

Turns out, the P-POP girl group member had been rocking the “katsa fashion” for a while now.

The viral post on X with 45,000 likes and 915,000 views earned positive reaction from fans, admiring Maloi’s original and stylish quirks.

“Upcycling queen?!?!” an X user quipped.

“Maloi ‘Resourceful Queen’ Ricalde,” another bantered.

‘Katsa fashion’

PROJECT.PH, which puts a stylish spin to upcycled canvas fabric, is the local brand behind the viral katsa top.

“We’re really grateful and honored kasi all of a sudden may bumili sa Shopee namin na Maloi Ricalde,” Lyca Accad, founder of the brand said.

“Nagulat kami kasi mina-manifest namin na bumili talaga sya samin kasi bias namin sya and we love her style,” she added.

The “cheongsam top” was not the only katsa fashion that Maloi wore from their shop.

The P-POP idol was also seen wearing their bucket hat and plain katsa top.

Lyca shared that the business started as a creative outlet for her during the pandemic.

What started in small batches of hand-sewn pieces here and there became a full-on brand when people urged her to make more designs.

Maloi has shown a consistent liking to the style, as she was spotted many times wearing katsa.

Other similar sustainable local brands include Macopa, Yahab and Style and Craftcha.