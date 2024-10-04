Gerald Anderson praised for choosing not to enter politics

Actor Gerald Anderson earned praises for his perspective on entering politics amid reports of fellow celebrities filing certificates of candidacy for the 2025 midterm elections.

The actor said that while he has friends in politics, he is already content as a showbiz personality.

“I’m just happy to be in a position where I can also help. Nagagamit ko naman ‘yung platform ko eh. May mga kaibigan ako in politics, alam ko, it’s a very hard… napakahirap daw nun,” Gerald told ABS-CBN News.

“And I wouldn’t jump into something na hindi ako hindi or hindi ko pinag-aralan because people’s lives are at stake, you know?” he added.

Gerald said that while he acknowledges the influence of being in politics, he is “happy” with where he is right now.

The actor also said that wading in floodwaters during Super Typhoon Carina — which he went viral for — was not enough for him to enter something that he had “no knowledge of” or had not studied for.

Last July, Gerald trended on social media after videos and pictures of him helping in rescue efforts for those trapped in houses during “Carina” were uploaded.

It was not the first time the actor took such an initiative.

Fifteen years ago, he also helped in flood rescue operations when Tropical Storm Ondoy triggered flash floods and drowned parts of the capital region and nearby provinces. The tropical cyclone killed 464 people.

Gerald is a reservist in the Philippine Army who earned the rank of private in 2019.

He has also been a Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary member since 2016, holding the rank of auxiliary commander.

The actor was recently honored with the PCG Auxiliary Search and Rescue Medal and Ribbon for his efforts during “Carina.”

Meanwhile, the actor said that while he has no plans to enter politics, he is “very happy” since he has friends “in high, powerful positions” who can help him with his platform as a showbiz personality.

When asked for the last time if politics was a “no” for him, Gerald immediately shook his head and then laughed.

Some Filipinos lauded the actor for his perspective, compared to his other peers in showbiz who have expressed their intention to run for public office despite coming from a completely different field.

“Salamat! Mabuhay ka, Gerald. Tumutulong ‘yan kahit wala sa pwesto ng gobyerno,” an online user commented.

“True. Thanks for being true to yourself,” another user wrote, agreeing with Gerald’s words.

“Parang lalagnatin [lang] ‘to kapag walang bagong babae pero ma-prinsipyo pala ‘to,” a different Pinoy quipped.

“Tama… ‘di porke sikat. Dapat alam din kung [ano] pinapasok at dapat pinag-aaralan o talagang alam ‘yung dapat ginagawa. Kaso sa iba, mukang ginawa ng hanapbuhay o [isang] family business ang pag-upo sa pwesto,” another Facebook user commented.

“Kaso nasa taongbayan pa rin kahihinatnan ng bansa. Kung gusto [natin] ng pagbabago, simulan sa tamang pagboto. Ang sa akin lang po,” the online user added.

“Politics is not for ‘everyone,’ real public service is from the heart, not from the political position,” a different Filipino wrote..

Several personalities from showbiz have recently filed their COCs for the 2025 midterm polls.

These include TV host Luis Manzano who aspires to be Batangas vice governor, actor Lou Veloso who is seeking another term as Manila city councilor, and actor Enzo Pineda who wants to be a councilor in Quezon City’s Fifth District.

Others are actor Marco Gumabao who hopes to be a representative of Camarines Sur’s Fourth District, actor Arjo Atayde who is seeking another term as Quezon City’s First District representative, “It’s Showtime” co-host Ion Perez as councilor in Concepcion, Tarlac, and actor Phillip Salvador as a senator.

