Claudine Barretto addresses viral PA job post: ‘Mag-isip muna’

Actress Claudine Barretto, who recently went viral after posting a job opening for a personal assistant, responded to criticisms labeling her requirements as “demanding.”

In a comment on her Instagram post, Claudine clarified that she currently has one personal assistant and is looking to hire another with an accounting background to monitor and report her children’s weekly expenses.

“Personal assistant na may experience sa accounting po. ‘Yung weekly expenses lang ang i-rereport,” she wrote.

“Sana bago mag-complain, mag-isip muna kaya tayo,” the actress added.

Claudine explained that the assistant she is hiring may also accompany her on shoots and handle calls for her.

Her clarification comes after a job listing she posted on Instagram, which specified qualifications like accounting experience, attentiveness, and multitasking skills.

“Palanggas [please] help me find pwedeng stay in na secretary, Personal assistant na sana sanay sa puyatan at very masipag,[ma respeto]. Better if yung personal assistant may experience din sa accounting. ‘Yung every Friday [i-rereport] how much kinita at how much ang nabawas at kung saan ginamit ‘yung money. Take care of the schedule ko at mga bata,” Claudine’s job posting read.

“Also [siya] magpapatakbo ng lahat sa bahay namin & sanay sa puyat kasi ganun po talaga sa shootings/tapings. ‘Yung masipag,alerto,multitasker gaya ko po. At important very neat & organized,” she added.

Claudine also called for prayers for the personal assistant she was looking for.

“Please pray for the perfect personal assistant/accountant. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyo. [Thank you] for the help in advance. [God bless] po sa inyong lahat,” she concluded her post.

Claudine’s post which drew flak for her requirements has garnered over 4,500 likes on Instagram. Its comments were deleted.

Entertainment-centered Facebook page Scoop managed to screenshot the post with comments criticizing the requirements.

“Grabe naman ang daming pinapagawa,” an Instagram user was quoted as saying in the screenshot.

‘Yung nagpuyat ka na tas ikaw pa mag-aalaga ng anak,” another commented.

Several online users also suggested that the job’s demands might require two or more people.

“I suggest po that you hire two people for this job… Matinding patience po kailangan,” an online user commented.

“Ang personal assistant at accountant isang tao na! Ang manage your house to be clean and tidy at mga bata is a serious job. If isang tao lang ‘to, di po ‘yan tatagal. Need po ng rest ng tao. Pwede mo din sila palitan para balance,” she added.

“This can’t be done sa isang tao lang, why not hire 2 or 3 people para naman mas productive kaysa isa lang, impossible namn yan lahat ng task. Kawawa. Hindi makatao!” a Facebook user commented.

Actress Carmi Martin also quipped: “Robot ang kailangan.”