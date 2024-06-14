‘Thank you so mu–‘: Claudine Barretto’s viral ‘thank you’ vids become new vid trend

A new meme has been born.
Actress Claudine Barretto’s videos saying “thank you so much” multiple times have gone viral. The content features abruptly cut clips of her gratitude while also doing the millennial pause, which became an ongoing trend for Gen Zs.
“Our lady of gratitude and appreciation, Claudine Barett–,” one TikTok user commented.
“Patapusin [niyo naman] po,” another said.
“99.9% millenial pause .1% thank you so much” an online user quipped.
What is Claudine grateful for?
In the videos, Claudine thanked several sponsors on her Instagram account. Some of them are from catering services.
Online users and fans began to notice the same style of how the actress is expressing her gratitude to these sponsors, which resulted in a compilation.
Personalities hop ‘Thank you so much’ trend
Because of the compilation edit, many online users and personalities quickly followed the trend by posting their “Thank you so mu–” versions on TikTok to either include relatable content or as a marketing tool.
Some of the “Thank you so much” videos were versions uploaded by former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Macoy Dubs and Pride PH org among others.
@tonirmorales Wahahaha tyaka sa nagllike ng dp mo nung 2010 HAHAHAH #pov #throwback #memories #thankyou #funny #meme #lol #laughtrip #claudinebarretto #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound • Pinoy Pop Culture – FTTM @officiallylorraine Thanks so-! @itsacslife @kapemuna.phil @fayeeranzo @It’s Showtime #itsshowtime #kapemuna ♬ original sound – Lorraine Galvez, USRN
@kiko.pangilinan Thank you #ruralrisingph ♬ original sound – Kiko Pangilinan
Thank you so mu—
Thank you so, so mu—
Thank you so much sa lahat ng mga nag register na mga brand sponsors, NGOs/CSOs at merchants para sa Pride PH! Lahat po ng slots ay nakuha na at mga nakapasok ay na-inform na rin at naghahanda na para sa pinakamalaking pride event ng taon! pic.twitter.com/rKaFzcQw3E
— Pride PH (@tfpridePH) May 28, 2024