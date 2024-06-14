‘Thank you so mu–‘: Claudine Barretto’s viral ‘thank you’ vids become new vid trend

A new meme has been born.

Actress Claudine Barretto’s videos saying “thank you so much” multiple times have gone viral. The content features abruptly cut clips of her gratitude while also doing the millennial pause, which became an ongoing trend for Gen Zs.

“Our lady of gratitude and appreciation, Claudine Barett–,” one TikTok user commented.

“Patapusin [niyo naman] po,” another said.

“99.9% millenial pause .1% thank you so much” an online user quipped.

What is Claudine grateful for?

In the videos, Claudine thanked several sponsors on her Instagram account. Some of them are from catering services.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Barretto (@claubarretto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Barretto (@claubarretto)

Online users and fans began to notice the same style of how the actress is expressing her gratitude to these sponsors, which resulted in a compilation.

Personalities hop ‘Thank you so much’ trend

Because of the compilation edit, many online users and personalities quickly followed the trend by posting their “Thank you so mu–” versions on TikTok to either include relatable content or as a marketing tool.

Some of the “Thank you so much” videos were versions uploaded by former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Macoy Dubs and Pride PH org among others.

