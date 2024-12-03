‘Time heals all wounds’: Sharon Cuneta’s post featuring daughters draws public support

Supportive messages flooded in for “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta after she posted a photo of her three daughters on Instagram with an intriguing caption

The actress on Sunday, December 1, uploaded an old photo of her daughters Frankie and Miel Pangilinan and KC Concepcion with the text:

“My present phone wallpaper… taken years ago… when all was right in my world…”

The post was accompanied by emojis of folded hands and sparkling hearts.

The photo features Frankie, Miel and KC.

Sharon’s post has earned over 15,000 likes and several comments so far, including from two of her daughters.

“I love you, mama,” KC wrote in the comments.

“[I] love [you], mama,” Frankie also commented.

“Queen of Philippine Soap Opera” Judy Ann Santos also offered comforting words to Sharon.

“Everything will be alright soon, my ate..” she wrote with heart emojis.

Other Filipinos also expressed their support for the “Megastar” in the comments section.

“All will be well in the mighty name of Jesus. My wish is that your family and Gabby’s family will get to know each other better and treat each other as one family,” an Instagram user wrote, referring to Gabby Concepcion, KC’s father and Sharon’s first husband.

“No family is perfect, Mami. But in God’s perfect timing, He will transform everyone’s imperfections into beauty in each other’s eyes,” another online user commented with emojis.

“All will be alright in time, mamsh. Time heals all wounds. In His perfect time,” another Pinoy wrote.

Last May, Sharon said she had an “estranged” relationship with KC, her eldest and her child with Gabby.

Months before that, the “Megastar” said she had not seen her daughter since October 2023.

In November this year, KC commented on her mother’s picture with Gabby, catching the attention of some Filipinos who were delighted with the interaction.