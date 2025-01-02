Gabby Concepcion’s ‘manipulating to hate dad’ post intrigues Pinoys

Actor Gabby Concepcion’s post about children being manipulated to “hate” their father sparked curiosity among Filipinos.

The actor’s first post for the year 2025 was a clip of a sad child with an instrumental version of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” that was accompanied by the text:

“Manipulating a kid to make them hate their Dad is one of the most evil things a human can do.”

Gabby’s post has no caption.

It has earned over 1,000 likes and some comments from Filipinos.

The post also caught the attention of a showbiz website, whose readers expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“Back then, KC once said, ‘mahirap maiwan sa gitna.’ Now, mas gets ko na siya. Tried understanding where’s she at, parang ang hirap nga talaga. Hayst,” a reader commented.

“New year na new year! I don’t think ganyan si ate Shawie. Also, ang laki na ni KC, na mamanipulate pa. If si KC ‘to ah,” another reader wrote.

“Sinong nanay ‘yan Gabby, e ang dami mong panganay?!” commented another reader.

Gabby has five children, namely KC, Gabrielle, Cloie, Samantha and Savannah.

KC Concepcion is his daughter with Sharon Cuneta, while Gabrielle is his daughter with Maria Grace Ibuna. Cloie, on the other hand, is his daughter with Jenny Syquia.

Samantha and Savannah are his children with Genevieve Yatco Gonzales.

KC recently revealed that she reconciled with her mom Sharon. She said this was the “perfect way” to end her 2024.

“Christmas came to me this year. Best Christmas ever!!! Thank you, 2024, for bringing my mama and [me] together again… Perfect way to close another year,” KC wrote last week.

Sharon and KC’s relationship previously made headlines after the “Megastar” star revealed in May 2024 that they were “estranged.”