Dustin Yu speaks up on resurfaced comment from 2021

Actor Dustin Yu addressed a five-year-old comment he reportedly made to a user of X (formerly Twitter), who is now an adult content creator.

Some online users revived a response that Dustin, a former housemate of “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition,” allegedly made to Fred (@wreckitfreddie), who is now identified as a gay OnlyFans content creator.

Fred reportedly shared a post by Dustin and commented, “Andito po ko sa bahay charot.”

“otw,” the actor wrote. It is short for “On the way.”

The interaction happened on Dec. 18, 2021, in the first year of his acting career.

Some online users took issue with the exchange after pointing out that the user Dustin had responded to was a male OnlyFans content creator.

The actor has since deleted his reply and issued a clarification about the matter.

Dustin said he initially did not mind the issue, noting that he was “more focused on the good days” and was “very much happy” with his life “right now.”

“But I decided to speak up for the sake of my loved ones, while making sure to do so with respect for the LGBT community. I just want to make my statement clear,” he said, adding that he is doing a film and in a lock-in taping with barely any mobile signal.

“I replied to a comment on that account maybe around [five] years ago as a joke and simply to interact with people who were tagging me. Wala akong ibang intention behind it,” Dustin said.

“Ngayon ko lang nalaman na nagpalit na pala ng account at content ‘yung account na ‘yun, and unfortunately, may mga taong ginagamit ngayon ‘yung old comment ko para gawan ng ibang storya at i-drag ako,” he added.

“I know what I meant when I said it, and I won’t let someone twist an old interaction into something it was never meant to be. I’m sharing this simply to set the record straight,” the actor said.

Dustin then appealed to the public to “choose to be kinder instead.”

“Moving forward, sana mas piliin na lang natin maging positive and kind. We may not always agree or understand each other, but I hope we can choose to be kinder instead of creating stories that can hurt someone,” he said.

The actor then addressed his critics in the following statements.

“And to those who continue to drag me, I genuinely hope you find something else that brings you happiness and makes you smile. Nakakalungkot lang isipin na kailangan pang sirain o saktan ‘yung ibang tao para may mapagtawanan o maging masaya. I hope you find happiness that doesn’t have to come at someone else’s expense,” Dustin said.

Hi! I’m doing a film right now, nasa lock-in taping ako and walang halos signal. I was told that I’m being dragged regarding something I commented years ago. Nung una, I didn’t really mind cos I’m more focused on the good days, plus I’m very much happy with my life right now. But… — Dustin Yu (@dustinyuu) September 9, 2026

Dustin is the other half of the “DustBia” love team with Bianca de Vera, his fellow “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition” alum.

He has appeared in television series such as “Black Rider,” “Pulang Araw,” and “The Secrets of Hotel 88,” as well as films including “Shake, Rattle and Roll: Evil Origins,” “Love You So Bad,” and “Guilty Pleasure.”