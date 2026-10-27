Gloc-9 marks 29 years in music with first-ever vinyl record

Filipino rap artist Gloc-9 is celebrating 29 years in the music industry with the release of his first-ever vinyl record.

Titled “Mga Ani ni Gloc-9,” the limited-edition collection is bringing together 11 of his greatest hits from different record labels.

The record, produced by Universal Records, features some of the rapper’s most celebrated tracks, including “Sirena” featuring Ebe Dancel, “Magda” featuring Rico Blanco and “Upuan” featuring Jeazell Grutas.



Known for his storytelling and sharp lyricism, Gloc-9 has built a body of work centered on social realities, personal struggles and the Filipino experience. His music has resonated with listeners across generations, cementing his place as one of the country’s most respected lyricists.

This year, Gloc-9 has also maintained a steady release, releasing one song every month under Universal Records starting in January. His releases include “Tagay” featuring A$tro, “Dalaw” and “Lupit” featuring Bishnu Paneru, and “Ako Naman” featuring Oxsmugg.

His single, “Lunod,” featuring EC Orduna, was released on May 15. The track explores love and emotional vulnerability through ocean imagery.

Gloc-9, whose real name is Aristotle Pollisco, has also ventured into poetry with “Makata Sa Pinas: Mga Tula Ni Aristotle Pollisco.” The chapbook collection was launched at the Philippine Book Festival 2026 at SM Megamall.