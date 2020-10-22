Filipino artists to hold ‘Laging Kasama’ virtual concert in celebration of ‘Happy Bread Day’

Bread company Gardenia Philippines is throwing a free virtual concert on Saturday, October 24 to celebrate “World Bread Day.”

The virtual concert billed “Laging Kasama” will be held at 8 p.m. of October 24 via Faebook live.

It brings on stage some of the favorite local artists namely Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles who have made their mark on stage and television with their work in “Rak of Aegis,” “Jowable,” and “Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap;” Gloc-9 who is best known for his rap music and collaborations with various OPM artists; Ebe Dancel, former frontman of Sugarfree and a well-known writer of some of the best poignant OPM songs; and Keiko Necesario, an electronic-folk singer and songwriter who also creates her versions of her favorite songs.

The bread company, with products that have become staple in Filipino households for two decades now, is inviting the public to join and enjoy its “Bread Day” celebration.

This year, the company said that it wants to elevate its message on “Happy Bread Day” by sharing the spirit of togetherness even during the toughest of times through a powerful medium: music.

“No matter what your taste in music is, there’s a number that you can surely enjoy during the event—just like how Gardenia has a wide variety of products that anyone in your family can enjoy,” it said.

Aside from the musical event, the company also prepared raffle of special packs to its viewers.

Viewers can register by visiting http://bit.ly/GardeniaHBD2020 to get a chance to win exciting prizes.

International Union of Bakers and Confectioners commemorates “World Bread Day” every October 16. —Rosette Adel

