‘Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi’: A virtual charity concert to aid Caritas PH’s COVID-19 response

A number of Filipino celebrities are contributing their talents and time to a virtual concert performance to raise funds for Caritas Philippines‘ COVID-19 response.

“Isang Tinig, Isang Lahi” (One Voice, One People) is slated on June 26 at 8 p.m. and June 27 at 10 a.m., and will be streamed on the national Caritas’ Facebook page.

The musical charity fundraiser was initiated by the Filipinos Abroad Voices United (FAVU) in response to Caritas Philippines’ appeal for aid.

“We ask for your support to participate in a donation drive by watching a free global concert,” the organization said.

FAVU has chapters in the US and a network of offices and coordinators in the Philippines, Europe, Middle East, and Australia.

All donations from the concert go to Caritas Philippines to help communities, hospitals, and other charities in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“With great urgency, let us reach out in Bayanihan, give a message of hope and material aid to those in need,” it added.

The free online concert will feature artists Regine Velasquez, Leah Salonga, David Pomeranz, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, and Apl.de.Ap.

The other performers include Pilita Corales, Moira Dela Torre, Bamboo, Manny Pacquiao, Ian Veneracion, Maymay Entrata, and Jose Mari Chan.