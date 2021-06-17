The doctors are in: 5 things to look forward to in ‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 2

After more than one year, “Hospital Playlist” is finally back with a new season. With the first season captivating viewers all over the world, the new season is set to provide more of what the fans absolutely loved.

Here are some things you can look forward to in the new season:

Upgraded band skills

If you do not know, the five main cast do not fake the scenes when they are playing their instruments. They underwent rigorous musical training to make the scenes authentic and compelling.

“In the past season, there were some songs that took us three months to learn, and most songs took at least a month,” Yoo Yeon-seok (Ahn Jeong-won) said.

“With the new season, there were songs where we would practice a week after. We were all surprised that we could pull it off,” he added.

The cast revealed that viewers can look forward to seeing them perform more difficult songs.

One social media user expressed her excitement over the sequel and even shared her favorite song from the first season of the drama series.

"To me you were the sunlight that warmed my lonely heart"💛 One of my favorite songs from S1's playlist. I really can't wait to see what's in store for season 2 which is coming next week😭#HospitalPlaylist #HospitalPlaylist2 pic.twitter.com/hdCWY8EwOJ — Itzi⛅//#HospitalPlaylist2 🌧️ (@kdramaclouds) June 10, 2021

Elevated chemistry

The friendship chemistry between the main characters was so natural and realistic in the first season probably because of the authentic friendship of the cast.

Jeon Mi-do (Chae Song-hwa) revealed that they have a group chat and do video calls when they could not meet offline.

Cho Jung-seok (Lee Ik-jun) said, “It’s almost like we don’t even need words to communicate. That’s how close we’ve become.”

A Twitter user definitely agree with that and said, “#HospitalPlaylist really warms my soul and I can’t thank enough Shin PD for producing this series. This [saved] my sanity this pandemic.”

Another expressed in a tweet her admiration for the genuine friendship among the characters.



“Mapapa-sana all ka na lang sa friendship,” she said.

Furthermore, the actors revealed that their chemistry in the new season will be even better with the actors getting closer.

“Viewers can look forward to a stronger chemistry and a truer friendship between the characters,” Jung Kyung-ho (Kim Jun-wan) added.

More heartwarming stories

What captures Hospital Playlist’s audience are the heartwarming and relatable narratives of characters from the doctors to patients, so instead of bringing new things, Director Shin Won-ho wants to deepen what they already had in the first season.

“It’s always important to stick to the essence of what a series is about,” the director said.

“I think you can look forward to the different stories of individual patients that will be heart-warming and tear-jerking,” Jeon Mi-do added.

Viewers can expect more empathetic stories that will move their hearts.

Changes in relationships

The first season ended with several cliffhangers for each of the main characters.

Cho Jung-seok said that “viewers can look forward to changes in the relationships between characters.”

He pointed out Ik-sun and Jun-wan’s relationship, Min-ha’s feelings for Seok-hyung, and even Wu-ju and Mo-ne.

In addition to these pairings, fans can await potential changes for the characters of Jeong-won and Gyeo-ul as well as Ik-jun and Song-hwa.

With the lovestruck between the characters, online social media users can’t help but stan their favorite couples in the series.

hospital playlist 2 tomorrow!! manifesting iksong and wintergarden couple endgame huhu 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/dV4OKG0AlU — lauren ♡ˎˊ˗ 🌕🎮 (@oshpectacular94) June 16, 2021

Even though the two of you are not married yet

but I think you've started a marriage as husband and wife for a long time — peak married​ couple​ behavior#iksong#익송#HospitalPlaylist#슬기로운의사생활 pic.twitter.com/FNK1CSC6uN — Namon​⁵⁺⁺🍓 (@TeamIkSong) June 10, 2021

New and familiar characters

With well-developed characters, they often feel like the viewers’ own friends. The actors admitted feeling a sense of familiarity and finding themselves becoming more like their characters.

Jeon Mi-do mentioned being thankful for various nicknames like Song-hwa and Jun-wan being called big eaters.

Shin Won-ho also admitted that there will be special appearances and new characters in this new season as well as familiar faces.

The series revolves around five doctors who have been friends since medical school and are now working at the same hospital.

The second season of the “Hospital Playlist” premieres on June 17 at 10 p.m. with new episodes every Thursday on Netflix.

The streaming giant last June 3 released the official trailer of the sequel.

The hashtag #HospitalPlaylist2 is one of the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines on Thursday with more than 10,700 tweets as fans anticipate the release of the second season of the series. —James Patrick Cruz