BTS finds silver lining with new single ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop superstars BTS dropped the music video to their latest single “Permission to Dance” on Friday, in celebration of its fandom’s eighth anniversary.

“Permission to Dance” served as a silver lining; while the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, the mask-free world that people long for is finally in sight.

In the music video, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jung Kook grooved to the catchy and uplifting melody in the desert while dressed in cowboy hats and boots.

During the post-chorus, the boys brought a message of hope that better days are coming.

“We don’t need to worry

‘Cause when we fall, we know how to land

Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance”

It also featured various people across the world — waiters, teachers, janitors, laundromat workers, office workers, parents, and children — depicting how lives completely changed amid the global health crisis.

really loved how they included the essential workers/jobs in the mv as well 🥺 #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/TfQlqQ9rS6 — haley⁷ (@vmination) July 9, 2021

The purple balloons that float upward to the sky symbolize hope which “signal the end of COVID-19.”

BTS also incorporated international sign languages in their choreography that means “fun”, “dance” and “peace”, which all have “positive meanings and are easy to follow for everyone,” Big Hit Music said.

Their choreography has "International Sign languages" Dance, 🕺Joyful (Happy) 👍 and Peace ✌️ @BTS_twt #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/X41xuHAyGn — Soo Choi 🧈 Permission to Dance (@choi_bts2) July 9, 2021

The group culminated their free-spirited performance by dancing the key choreo with their staff members.

bts dancing and running around with their staff members at the end was the cutest ending scene 🥺 pic.twitter.com/470H7OcUx3 — zara⁷ (@ETRNALGOO) July 9, 2021

As of writing, the music video has garnered 29.2 million views on YouTube and ranked No. 1 on the iTunes chart in several countries.

“Permission to Dance” is the band’s third English-language track following the release of Butter in May and last year’s mega-hit “Dynamite.”

“Butter” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, marking their longest run on the No. 1 spot by any group in history.

Aside from the new song, BTS also released the CD version of “Butter,” which also includes the instrumental version of the two songs.

“Permission to Dance,” was written by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac, Andrews and Stephen Kirk.

BTS and Sheeran previously collaborated for “Make It Right,” which was part of the 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona.:

The septet will bring the debut U.S. television performance of “Permission to Dance” to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for their special two-night musical takeover from July 13 to July 14.