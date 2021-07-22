TXT to release ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’ in August

Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) is set to drop its first repackage album “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape” on August 17, three months after the group’s second full-length album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.”

“Fight or Escape” will include new songs added to the tracklist that featured on “Freeze,” which will be unveiled on August 6 at 11 p.m. (Philippine Standard Time).

It wraps up “The Chaos Chapter” series, following the end of their debut trilogy “The Dream Chapter” from 2019 to 2020.

TXT trended on Twitter last Monday after Big Hit Music released the “D-Day” teaser for the upcoming album.

“Freeze” tells the “tale of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world,” Big Hit said in a press release.

The album consists of eight songs including the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know Love You)” featuring Korean singer Seori with lyrics co-written by BTS’ RM.

Last month, Lea Salonga praised TXT’s performance on Korean music talk show “You Heeyeol’s Sketchbook.”

Okay, just saw this and color me impressed. Wow! These guys sound great! @TXT_bighit @TXT_members https://t.co/f2D43nPGRT — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) June 19, 2021

TXT has scored back-to-back achievements with “Freeze.” It smashed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and retained its place on the charts for six consecutive weeks.

To date, “Freeze” is the longest-charting album by a Korean act this year.

“0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)” rose to No. 18 on Billboard World’s Digital Song Sales in its seventh week alongside their track “Anti-Romantic” which re-entered the chart at No. 19.

“Anti-Romantic” sits at No. 43 in Spotify Philippines Viral 50 and No. 27 on Spotify Global Viral.

Dubbed as K-pop’s “4th Generation It Boys,” TXT is a five-member group consisting Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

The band rose to prominence with their debut track “Crown” in March 2019.