These two public school teachers are hailed ‘Outstanding Filipinos’ by Metrobank Foundation

Two public school teachers were among the ten recipients of the prestigious 2021 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, an award for exemplary Filipinos in the academe, police and military.

These ten awardees were announced in line with Metrobank’s 59th anniversary ceremony on September 2.

Each awardee will receive a cash prize worth P1 million, a golden medallion and “The Flame” trophy.

Metrobank Foundation president Aniceto Sobrepeña is hopeful that these individuals will serve as inspiration to others during trying times.

“The entire nation continues to be at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation is still evolving. During this extended period of unease, we are fortunate to be inspired by the dedication of public servants and front liners who are steadfast in their mission,” Sobrepeña said.

Exemplary STEM educators

The roster of winners include the two public school teachers:

Lou Sabrina Ongkiko , Master Teacher I, Culiat Elementary School (Quezon City)

, Master Teacher I, Culiat Elementary School (Quezon City) Jason Albaro, Teacher III, Muntinlupa National High School Main (Muntinlupa City)

Ongkiko was recognized for the learning continuity plan she developed in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) during the ongoing pandemic in 2020.

“Ongkiko spearheaded the planning and implementation of a learning continuity program for Culiat Elementary School. She helped pilot the first Facebook messenger classes, wrote lesson scripts and strengthened learner mapping and community support to ensure program sustainability,” read her profile.

“Some of these processes became a blueprint not only for other schools but also for the Department of Education Central Office,” it added.

She was also cited for her influential TED Talk videos about her vocation as a public school teacher.

Albaro, also a STEM educator, was also recognized for being the program director of the “I DID IT!” (Invention Driven Instructional Design and Innovation Transfer). This program “balances formal instruction with a progressive learning experience for students.”

“Through this, he encourages students and professionals to innovate and invent solutions that can cause a change in society,” read his profile.

The first chlorella micro-farm in the Philippines and the rehabilitation of Muntinlupa’s small recreational lake are cited as among the successful projects from the program.

Department of Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua and Vice President Leni Robredo congratulated Albaro and Ongkiko on social media.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones also commended the two teachers, said Pascua.

“Ang dalawang guro ay kinikilala dahil sa kanilang mahusay na kontribusyon sa STEM education, na may makabuluhang epekto sa kanilang mga komunidad,” Pascua said.

“Ito ay ikinatuwa ng Kagawaran, at ang ating Kalihim Leonor Magtolis Briones ay nagpaabot ng kanyang pagbati, at sinabing ‘sina Ms. Ongkiko at Mr. Albaro ay tumutugon sa mga pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral, at handang mag-epekto ng positibong pagbabago sa ating lipunan’,” he added.

Robredo hailed Ongkiko, also known as “Teacher Sabs,” who was a partner of her office’s Bayanihan e-Skuwela, an initiative to support teachers, parents and students in distance learning.

The vice president also recalled that the latter’s students themselves attested to her achievements.

“Naging napakahusay ng guro ni Teacher Sabs. In fact, na interview ko na ang ilan sa mga estudyante niya at lahat sila are one in saying na nabago ni Teacher Sabs ang mga buhay nila,” Robredo said.

“Naging active partner at resource person din namin siya sa Bayanihan e-Skuwela. She more than deserves the award,” she added.

Other awardees

Aside from Albaro and Ongkiko, the other recipients are: