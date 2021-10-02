Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night to push through on October 3

The coronation night of Miss World Philippines will finally push through on Sunday, October 3 after being postponed five times due to the still raging pandemic.

The organization made the announcement on social media on October 1.

“The Miss World Philippines 2021 coronation night will finally push through this coming Sunday, October 3 at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center Hall A,” the it said.

The organization also assured the public that health protocols will be strictly implemented for the safety of everyone in the event.

“With the full endorsement of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), the Miss World Philippines Organization will ensure the strict implementation of IATF-mandated protocols for the safety of all the candidates, organizers and production crew,” they said.

According to the SBMA, the strict rules to be implemented include conducting daily antigen tests, daily health declarations/reports with QR-coded IDs for contact tracing and assigning of marshals for health and safety.

“We’d like to stress here that we have set a 1:30 marshal-guests ratio to ensure enforcement of health protocols and that there will be only 800 attendees in a 5,000-capacity venue,” SBMA Chief Wilma Eisma was quoted as saying.

The beauty pageant was initially scheduled last July 11, which was the same date as the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night.

Then, it was moved to July 25, and then August 8. They later slated it on September 19.

However, on September 18, the organization announced they will be postponing it indefinitely.

For the coming conclusion of the competition, there are 44 candidates vying for seven crowns:

Miss World Philippines or the main crown Miss Eco Philippines Miss Eco Teen Philippines Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas Miss Multinational Miss Philippines Tourism Miss Environment International

The winner will represent the Philippines at the international stage this December.