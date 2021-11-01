‘Don’t Breathe’ sequel to open in Philippine cinemas on November 17

Columbia Pictures on Monday announced that its suspense tale “Don’t Breathe 2” will open in local cinemas this month.

The eye-popping terror would open exclusively in Philippine cinemas on November 17.

From the minds behind blockbuster thriller “Evil Dead,” the sequel to the 2016 box-office “Don’t Breathe” hit stars Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III and Madelyn Grace.

It is directed by Rodo Sayagues and written by Fede Alvarez and the former.

The dark thriller’s characters are also based on the characters created by the two writers.

Film industry and review website Indiwire described the new movie as “a clever, twisted continuation that breathes new life into the horror sequel.”

In 2016’s “Don’t Breathe,” Norman Nordstrom, portrayed by Lang, was underestimated by everyone because of his blindness, but ultimately revealed an unflinching will to survive and get what he wants and a monstrous, evil side of his personality.

He is a man who would let nothing – no person or conscience – stand in his way.

In the sequel, the film is set eight years later, and Nordstrom lives with 11-year-old Phoenix.

He has recreated the family stolen from him by a drunk driver and found the twisted justice he has always felt was his due.

When intruders once again come to Nordstrom’s home, this time focused on Phoenix, he would once again reveal what’s hidden inside him, in new and unexpected ways.

Alvarez said they want to surprise themselves and the audience when they made the second part of “Don’t Breathe.”

For this film, Alvarez partnered with Sayagues anew to co-write the movie, but this time, they changed roles. Sayagues took on the directing duties.

“We didn’t want to do a sequel where it was ‘the same again, bigger.’ We are telling a completely different story that poses the same questions – how does the audience feel about this character and what he’s doing,” Alvarez said.

“Like any good thriller, it’s a riddle – every scene is a clue, and you have to put it together,” he added.

“Don’t Breathe 2” earned 85% audience score on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes when it opened in the US in August.

Entertainment website Collider called the film “a house full of deliciously rendered horrors.”

“Don’t Breathe 2 is, ultimately, a high-concept ’90s domestic thriller with its taboo viscera keyed up to 11, and a prestigious, Spielbergian sense of visual and emotional craft adding some welcome sheen,” Gregory Lawrence of Collider wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.