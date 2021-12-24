DOH gives tips on how to keep Christmas parties COVID-safe

With the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, Christmas parties are now allowed in areas under Alert Level 2.

In view of this, the Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public to still observe health and safety protocols when attending parties despite being vaccinated.

It released an infographic with tips and reminders on how to make Christmas parties safe.

“Christmas party na! Pero bago magkipagkita sa ating mga kaibigan at katropa, siguraduhing masusundan ang mga safety and health protocols,” the DOH said.

“Tandaan: Kahit bakunado, pag-iingat itodo!” it added.

Christmas party na! 🎉🎄 Pero bago magkipagkita sa ating mga kaibigan at katropa, siguraduhing masusundan ang mga safety and health protocols. Here are some tips and reminders para maging BIDA sa Christmas parties! 👍 Tandaan: Kahit bakunado, pag-iingat itodo! 💪 pic.twitter.com/iBuqsskF6k — Department of Health (@DOHgovph) December 23, 2021

Before going outside, the DOH advised the public to bring alcohol and wear a face mask.

During parties, the health agency also advised party-goers to remove the face masks only when eating. It also reminded them to always wear a face mask and sanitize their hands at all times.

After attending a party, the public is advised to disinfect before going inside their house.

They may take a bath and set aside used clothes.

The health department also suggested that the best way to celebrate the holiday is through an online Christmas party and food delivery.