‘Mag-ingat’: Ben&Ben drops song promoting internet safety, digital responsibility

This “Safer Internet Day,” nine-piece act Ben&Ben released “Mag-Ingat,” a track that promotes internet safety and digital responsibility.

They also released the official music video on Tuesday evening. It has since garnered more than 11,300 views on YouTube as of writing.

The advocacy track for internet safety, written and performed by the Filipino folk-pop band, addresses online threats such as scams, misinformation and catfishing and the importance of verifying information and using trusted sources.

It is part of the search engine Google’s commitment to helping Filipinos use the internet responsibly.

“Filipinos are highly social people and most of us interact with one another digitally. In such a world, it’s no wonder that while the internet brings so many advantages, it also opens us up too many dangers if we are not careful enough,” Ben&Ben vocalist Miguel Benjamin said.

“With ‘Mag-ingat,’ we wanted to use our music to spread awareness on such a timely and important issue–because all of us are responsible for making sure that the internet is a safe and positive space for everyone,” he added.

During the press conference on Tuesday afternoon, band members Agnes Reoma and Patricia Lasaten stressed that being on the internet is such a huge responsibility, adding that the users must know how to verify the information they consume and share.

Lasaten said the lyrics of “Mag-ingat” show the power of internet users.

“Nasa ating mga palad ang kakayahang suriing mabuti ang nababasa,” the keyboardist quoted the bridge part of the song, which resonates well with her.

She advised the public to make sure of the information they share to friends and family.

“Check, check, check,” Lasaten said.

Meanwhile, Mervin Wenke, head of communications and public affairs of Google Philippines said internet safety is important to Google.

“Beyond tools, products, and policies that enable us to help people stay safe online, we deepen our local partnerships to promote digital responsibility. By partnering with Ben&Ben and through their music, we believe that we can teach internet safety to more people in a way that deeply resonates with and becomes part of their everyday lives,” he said.

Google has been promoting digital responsibility to help millions stay safe online.

Last year, it launched Be Internet Awesome with the Department of Education and supported non-governmental organization campaigns like the Cyberpeace initiative of Teach Peace Build Peace Movement.

The search engine company also said that netizens can use security measures such as the two-step verification process, and security and password checkups.

National Privacy Commissioner John Henry Naga, who described the internet as a “boon and bane,” said he is thankful for Google and Ben&Ben for promoting digital safety to Filipinos. He said digital protection has been a challenge of the commission.

“We thank Google for being a steadfast partner in promoting and upholding the digital safety of Filipinos, and Ben&Ben for creating an anthem that will remind every Filipino who listens to it to ‘mag-ingat’ and take steps into becoming responsible netizens,” Naga said.

On Twitter, Ben&Ben also shared tips on how to avoid falling prey to online scams, hacking, false identities and fake news.

Paano ba talaga tayo makakaiwas sa online scams, hacking, false identities, at fake news? Here are some tips, Liwanag! 🤗#OnlineSafetyWithBenAndBen pic.twitter.com/SNV16hyTfa — Ben&Ben (@BenAndBenMusic) February 8, 2022

The band released the track on February 8 which coincidentally marks “Safer Internet Day.” This global holiday is “organized by Insafe in February of each year to promote safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones.” —Rosette Adel