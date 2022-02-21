‘Monsters in Metaverse’: Filipino street artist to drop ‘Monster Mayhem’ NFT collection

From alleys and parkways to metaverse, a Filipino street artist would take his colorful creatures to the metaverse with his first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

Artist Distort Monsters is set to release his collection called “Monster Mayhem” on February 22.

The pre-sale is currently ongoing.

The first drop features more than 2000 monster NFTs assembled from a set of traits inspired by classic monsters like vampires, werewolves, ogres, and ghouls.

According to Distort Monsters, the first wave is called “Monsters in Metaverse.”

“It features a number of recognizable qualities found in my paintings and other physical works, as well as traits inspired by classic monsters from film and literature,” the artist said.

“Monster Mayhem bridges the physical and digital realm in expanding the narrative of my monster-themed art. It goes beyond NFTs. It’s a full art project that explores the boundaries of technology,” he added.

The collection will be released in three waves, with each having its own themes to be announced later this year.

The full collection consists of a total of 5,555 unique NFTs.

This project is built under an environmentally friendly blockchain, Solana Network.

Guide for future token holders

Distort Monsters also released a guide to buying NFT.

Those who will purchase Distort Monsters’ NFTs will receive several perks including access and discounts to his exclusive merchandise, art toys, physical paintings, and entry to gallery exhibits held in Manila and Hong Kong later this year.

Aside from the upcoming NFT collection, the Monster Mayhem team is also cooking up plans to release an NFT-powered video game. The team is working with a development studio to create a playable universe where token holders receive a share of the income. —Rosette Adel