Rundown: Promos, discounts for voters on elections day

Several brands of food and beverages are offering discounts for voters on Election Day, May 9.

Millions of registered voters in the Philippines will soon decide the next government officials for the national and local positions on Monday.

Through discount offerings, the initiative seeks to encourage voters to exercise their right to suffrage.

Here’s a rundown of some food establishments offering incentives in the form of promos and discounts after Filipinos cast their votes:

Starbucks Philippines is treating its voter customers with a free upsize.

Serenitea, one of the leading tea shops in the Philippines, offers a 20% discount on any drink.

Customers only have to show the indelible ink on their fingers to avail this promo.

The brand also advised that some of their branches will open at 12 noon for that day.

Yogost Philippines, a popular yogurt brand, is also offering a P22 off for every in-store purchase of their Yogost drink.

Customers only need to show proof that they have voted—the indelible ink on their fingers or a selfie that showed their indelible ink on their fingers.

This promo runs from May 9 to 15.

The rest of the terms and conditions of this promo is listed on their Facebook post.

Super Bowl of China, a Chinese restaurant with multiple branches across Metro Manila, has a 10% discount waiting for their customers on that day.

Below are the mechanics to avail this promo:

Show this post and your inked voting finger to avail of the promo. Valid for dine-in only. No minimum purchase required. May not be combined with any other promos and discounts. Senior Citizen discount policies apply.

Some local establishments have also joined in giving discounts to their patrons.

Voters near a coffee shop in Malinao, Aklan called Coffeedential Café can avail a 10% discount on their purchases provided that they show their inked finger as proof of voting.

MiPanda, a beverage place in BF Resort in Las Piñas City, is similarly offering a 10% off on all their drinks.

This promo runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day only.

“Promo Details: Get 10% off on all drinks, no minimum purchase – just show your proof of voting (index finger),” the post reads.