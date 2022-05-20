PSA: You can visit Ayala Museum for free on May 27

A Makati-based museum is inviting Filipinos to celebrate International Museum Day this month in person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ayala Museum on Wednesday announced that it would open its galleries for free on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 500 first persons.

Slots are limited for safety reasons, but patrons can begin signing up on May 26 at 4 p.m.

The museum said it will also be launching two new exhibition experiences namely, Filipinas Heritage Library’s “Liberation: War & Hope” and a narrative extension of the Dioramas of Philippine History called “Diorama Dialogue”. These are curated by Manuel L. Quezon III.

The free interactive virtual tour of its “Dioramas of Philippine History” exhibition through the social platform, Gather.Town.

The dioramas serve as a comprehensive approach to Philippine history by presenting a visual narrative of Filipinos’ story in a way that compresses extensive research on events, architecture, costumes, technologies and technologies of the times they represent.

This year, Ayala Museum said that the theme is “the power of museums.” It highlights the power of museums to transform the world and bring about positive change in communities.

The International Museum Day is held annually on or around May 18.

The International Council of Museums established the event and it invites museums in the global community to raise awareness of the museum’s important role in societies.

These roles include being a “means of cultural exchange” and enabling an “enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

This year, the theme “Power of Museums” will explore the potential of museums to bring positive change through the power of achieving sustainability, innovating on digitalization and accessibility, and building through education.