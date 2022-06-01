June 1 marks second half of the year? Science org says it is not

A youth-oriented science organization reminded Filipinos that despite misconceptions, June does not mark the second half of the year.

Earth Shaker Philippines on Wednesday said that July 1 marks the beginning of the year’s second half and not June 1.

“A friendly reminder that the month of July marks the beginning of the second half of the year, not June, and it lasts until the end of the year on the last day of December,” the organization said on social media.

“The Second Half of the Year Day is generally celebrated on July 1, the start of July,” it added.

ABS-CBN data analytics head Edson Guido also quipped about this reminder on Twitter.

“June 1 na. Marami na naman ang magsasabi na kalahati na ng taon. Hindi pa po,” he tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, the science organization explained that this year’s “halfway point” specifically begins on the noon of July 1.

It is the 182nd day of a regular year which has 365 days.

365, if divided by two, yields 182.5.

“If decimals don’t count, the start of July 2, which is the 183rd day, is sometimes referred to as the halfway point of a typical year,” the organization said.

The organization also said that it posted about the event at 12 noon on July 1, 2021.

“The Year 2021 is now 50% complete!” it posted before with a party popper emoji.

“182.5 days passed since 2021 started. 182.5 days more before the start of 2022,” it said on its infographic.

The organization also cited a post from the Days of the Year website which notes that July marks the second half of the year.

The second half of the year falls on the 182nd day of the Gregorian calendar, which is on July 1. This is the midpoint of a typical year.

“This day can be celebrated precisely at the noon of the middle of the year, denoting that 182 days and 12 hours have passed, and there are 182 days and 12 hours remaining for the year to end,” another website said.

Earth Shaker’s post came as some Filipinos on social media refer to June 1 as the “half of the year.”