Here’s the inspiration behind Manila Pen jeepney

A luxury hotel’s private fleet for guests is inspired by a 1955 vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Peninsula Manila posted of its posh “jeepney” called The Peninsula Jeepney that takes its guests around Metro Manila.

The hotel management shared that aside from the traditional jeepney, the design of its jeepney was based on an art deco-inspired 1955 Willys Jeep.

“Did you know that The Peninsula Manila’s jeepney is based on an original Art Deco-inspired 1955 Willys Jeep?” the hotel said.

The 1995 Willys Jeep is a popular model of a utility vehicle that is still being used in many parts of the world, including in the Philippines.

Its structure is slightly similar to that of the traditional jeepney.

Unlike the common public utility vehicle, The Peninsula Jeepney also boasts the following amenities:

Eight passenger capacity in an air-conditioned interior

Tan leather seating

Complimentary WiFi

A mini-bar that offers iced drinking water and cold towels

To keep the jeepney aesthetic, the Peninsula said that its shuttle also has the chrome horns that are normally seen on the hoods of the so-called “King of the Road.”

“It’s finished in signature Peninsula Brewster Green and the ubiquitous, flamboyant chrome fixtures that makes it the classic ‘King of the Road’,” the post reads.

Interested guests can avail of this service by booking their stay at the hotel first.

“Call +63 2 8887 2888 extension 6630 or email [email protected] to book your stay with us and ride to infinity and beyond on the Peninsula Jeepney,” the Peninsula invited the public.

The Peninsula Jeepney was first introduced as a new member of the hotel’s luxury fleet in April 2017.

The launch of this service can be found on The Peninsula Hotel’s website.

“The Peninsula Manila recently added a distinctively Filipino touch to its transportation fleet with the arrival of its very own bespoke and custom-fitted The Peninsula Jeepney that guests young and old will love riding when discovering the sights and sounds of the city,” its statement reads.

In July 2021, award-winning boy group SB19 also showcased the traditional jeepney in their campaign video for their album “Pagsibol.”

The video was released as a collaboration between SB19 and Spotify Philippines.

READ: Pinoy pride for ‘Pagsibol’: SB19’s collab with Spotify Philippines showcases Filipino visual artists, traditional jeepney

Earlier, in the same year, transport advocates, TikTok stars and other concerned Filipinos called for the halt of the government’s plan to phase out old, local jeepneys as part of the Department of Transportation’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

RELATED: TikTok creator renews calls to halt traditional jeepney phaseout