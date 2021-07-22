Pinoy pride for ‘Pagsibol’: SB19’s collab with Spotify Philippines showcases Filipino visual artists, traditional jeepney

To celebrate the launch of SB19‘s EP (extended play) “Pagsibol,” Spotify Philippines released a campaign video that showcased Filipino artists and the traditional jeepney.

The six-track EP was released on Spotify via Sony Music at 12 a.m. on Thursday.

“Pagsibol” came a year after the release of the SB19’s first full-length album “Get in the Zone.” The former includes the track “What?” which was released last March and the ballad “MAPA” which was released last May.

SB19 also collaborated with folk indie group Ben&Ben for MAPA’s Band Version which was released last June.

Meanwhile, for the campaign called “SB19 A’TIN ‘To!,” Spotify and SB19 tapped six Filipino visual artists to introduce the stories and messages of their songs. They designed the roving jeepneys, each uniquely inspired by the six tracks on “Pagsibol”.

“Mula sa kantang pasasalamat sa A’TIN, to the song that’s dedicated sa mga haters ng grupo, siguradong masasakyan mo ang bagong soundtrip ng SB19! Stream their new EP, ‘Pagsibol’ on Spotify!” Spotify said.

In the video, the members Justin, Stell, Josh, Ken and Pablo took turns in describing the EP and the songs with the artworks that aptly depict them.

“Ang mga bago naming kanta iba’t iba ang hugot pero iisa ang tatak, Pinoy. Bubuhayin namin ang bawat kanta through the art of our local artists,” they said.

The artists featured and the songs they made paintings for are the following:

Ang Gerilya for “What?”

Soleil Ignacio for “MAPA”

Nelz Yumul for “Mana”

Jappy Agoncilio for “Bazinga”

Anina Rubio for “Ikako”

June Digan for “SLMT”

SB19’s official account also re-tweeted Spotify’s post and thanked the platform for the collaboration.

“We are so glad to be releasing this EP with @Spotify_PH huge support! Maraming salamat po! (blue heart emoji),” they said.

Their fans called A’Tin took to Twitter to share their pride and happiness for their collaboration with Spotify.

They were particularly proud of SB19’s initiative to showcase the talent of other local artists.

I remember how you guys always used to say that it already means a lot when your name @SB19Official and your first song Tilaluha appeared on Spotify and now y’all shot your first TVC with them, hopefully not the last! lemme go cry😭#SB19PagsibolEPOutNowpic.twitter.com/73rRfHz88e — saint🌱 (@chikensken) July 22, 2021

“..our culture, our language, that’s what we put into our music, and we want to show that to the world” —Pablo2020 💙🇵🇭 Pagsibol EPRelease@SB19Official#SB19PagsibolEPOutNow pic.twitter.com/SamL77rmpt — nicole ◐🌱 (@justjustindd) July 22, 2021

‘Pagsibol’ trends

Fans immediately poured out their support and excitement for the new songs through the hashtag #SB19PagsibolEPOutNow and the word “Pagsibol.” Both the hashtag and other related terms immediately dominated conversations on Twitter Philippines after.

Some fans shared still images from SB19’s previous music videos. Others shared fan art inspired by the cover art of the EP.

Among the fan-favorite tracks include “Mana” and “Bazinga,” both high-powered hip-hop dance tracks.

Some fans also shared theories on the continuity of the lyrics of “Go Up” and “Bazinga.” The former is from SB19’s previous album.

Who are you?

[Go Up] I am you, but stronger.

[Bazinga] Does it ever drive you crazy? Just how fast the night changes~@SB19Official #SB19 pic.twitter.com/fu4Evd3p5T — star (@rigeltwts) July 22, 2021

Mana is so witty though. It’s short for Manananggal whose body separates into two parts. The torso flying while the lower part sticks to the grounf. It’s literally how SB19 is. They may soar high but they still keep their feet on the ground.@SB19Official#SB19PagsibolEPOutNow — zel¹⁷°¹⁹ 🌱 (@bujaaah_0721) July 21, 2021

In a statement, SB19 said that overall, the EP symbolizes their growth as artists and people in the industry.

“In that context, we want our EP to symbolize our beginnings, origins, or simply our roots. The term also signifies our growth from the group’s formative years to where we are right now,” they said.

SB19 on Rolling Stone’s Twitch

Ahead of the EP’s release, on Wednesday, SB19 were the guests on Rolling Stone’s Twitch interview. Rolling Stone is a long-time prestigious music magazine that featured celebrated and upcoming artists on its covers.

They will also be interviewed at iHeart Radio, a popular US-based radio company. Details of it, however, have yet to be announced.

SB19 is the first Filipino band and Southeast Asian act to be nominated at the US-based Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist Category.

They went up against South Korean heavyweights BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and American pop star Ariana Grande.

BTS won the category.

Meanwhile, the internationally recognized boyband will be performing the songs off their EP for the first time live on their

the upcoming online concert, “Back In The Zone,” happening on August 1, 2021 (Sunday), 7:30 p.m.