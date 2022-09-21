‘The Sound of Music’ Twitter account reacts to performance of Precious, Brigiding, Viñas

The Twitter account of a renowned musical reacted to a video clip of Filipino drag queens who were reenacting one of its scenes.

The video clip showed Filipino drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding and Viñas DeLuxe who were performing the “Do-Re-Mi” song from “The Sound of Music” in an outdoor area at the Fort Strip in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

The three performers were also contenders in the drag competition “Drag Race Philippines,” the Philippine edition of the American franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In the video, Precious as Maria led a group of individuals, including Brigiding and Viñas as they lip-synced to “Do-Re-Mi” and pranced around the parking lot of the place.

Twitter user @kvnchrsmss shared this video clip on September 18.

The tweet soon gained traction on the micro-blogging platform. It garnered 561 retweets, quote-retweets and 5,241 likes. The video, meanwhile, earned 107,200 views.

It soon reached the official Twitter account of “The Sound of Music.”

On September 19, it reacted in shock with three words: “OMG.”

omg https://t.co/6p0ATBlK4d — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) September 19, 2022

Its tweet immediately caught the attention of some Filipino online users.

They were surprised and amazed by the unexpected recognition.

“A crossover I never knew I needed,” one Twitter user said.

“Drag ph queen getting international recognition left and right. DASURB,” another user tweeted.

“The Sound of Music” tells the story of the Trapp Family Singers based on the memoir of Maria von Trap, an Austrian woman who studied to become a nun but fate led her to marry into the Trapp family.

Drag queens from “Drag Race Philippines ” meanwhile, have been receiving some love from the international drag scene.

One fan shared a collage of screenshots that showed former contestants of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” who noticed performances and photos of drag queens from the local show.

“Just #DragRacePH queens being recognized by #DragRace,” the user tweeted.

“Drag Race Philippines” releases new episodes every Wednesday on HBO Go, Wow Presents Plus and Discovery+.