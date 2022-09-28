Lazada, UAAP team up for video series ahead of UAAP Season 85

Popular athletes of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ (UAAP) Season 85 will soon appear in a video series on a shopping platform.

Lazada partnered with Cignal TV’s UAAP to launch a video series called “A Day in a Life Of” that will be streamed on LazLive on October 1.

LazLive is the platform’s in-app Livestream channel.

Through this online show, popular collegiate athletes get to share their daily routines and activities with their fans ahead of the season premiere on the same day.

This project is also the first time three different companies (Lazada, One Sports and UAAP Varsity Channel) collaborated to further foster their respective communities and develop meaningful connections.

In a statement, Cignal TV’s Eric Centeno said that such collaboration aims to “uplift the UAAP experience” to more people.

“The UAAP is an event that students, alumni, and fans continue to look forward to year after year. And for Season 85, the UAAP Varsity Chanel and One Sports are pleased to ‘Rise as One’ with our broadcast partner, Lazada, to further uplift the UAAP experience and drive more connections amongst our community,” Centeno said.

Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera, meanwhile, expressed delight as the platform can be used to foster the spirit of sportsmanship among the Filipino youth.

“Whether it’s through providing a wide assortment that adds value to their everyday lives, or through the convenience of trusted service, Lazada has always focused on uplifting the overall customer experience,” Barrera said.

“As eCommerce continues to be tightly integrated into our community’s lives, we’re delighted to be leveraging our platform’s reach to bring this exciting event that fosters the spirit of sportsmanship among our Filipino youth to sports fans all over the country,” he added.

The names of the athletes to be featured and other details are yet to be announced.

UAAP Season 85 will open with basketball games for men and women on Saturday.

The association posted the rest of the events for the first semester on its Facebook page on September 27.

The second semester will take place in January 2023.



The University of Santo Tomas was crowned the overall champion for UAAP Season 84.

It has been UST’s fifth consecutive season to win the major award against other universities.

READ: UST crowned overall UAAP champion in Season 84