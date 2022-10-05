Manila sites, architecture featured at LRT-1 pop-up exhibit

The Light Rail Manila Corporation showcased the works of local artists in an exhibit that aims to promote local tourism.

Called the “LRT-1 ikotMNL pop-up exhibit 2022”, the exhibit was mounted on October 4 at LRT-2 Doroteo Jose Station. It will run for a month until November 5.

The artworks showcased different historical landmarks, open spaces and colonial architecture that are within walking distance from the stations of LRT line 1 or LRT-1.

These include the Manila Post Office building and Luneta Park.

Moreover, the exhibit also highlighted the historical significance of the train stations and their Filipino architecture.

The illustrations and photos were made by the artists who participated in the sketch walk and photo walk that LRMC organized last September 10 and 17.

The private operator also partnered with the groups Urban Sketchers in Quezon City and Fujifilm X-A3 Community Philippines for these activities.

Jacqueline Gorospe, LRMC corporate communications and customer relations, expressed hope that such an exhibit can help promote local talents and help better appreciate Philippine history and culture.

“LRT-1 has been a valuable part of people’s lives over the years. We hope that through this initiative, we can communicate our rich story and help in better appreciating our roots as Filipinos,” Gorospe said.

“This is also a showcase of the creativity of our local artists, and we would like LRT 1 to continue being a space where communities gather, and talents are celebrated,” she added.

“We are thankful to have found the right partners in Urban Sketchers Quezon City and Fujifilm X-A3 Community Philippines, who made our sketch and photo walks extra special with their talents in communicating visually the beauty and history of Manila,” Gorospe further stated.

The LRMC previously first teased the public about the exhibit on its Facebook page last “World Tourism Day” on September 27.

“Noong Setyembre 10, ginanap ang LRT-1 #ikotMNL Sketch Walk kasama ang Urban Sketchers Quezon City na kung saan ay bumisita sa ilang piling lugar sa Maynila na naging subject ng kanilang mga sketches,” the post reads.

“Narito ang ilan sa mga lumahok at gumawa ng kanilang sketches tampok ang ilang istasyon ng LRT-1 at ilang mahahalaga at makasaysayang lugar sa Maynila,” it added.

To promote the demonstration, LRMC announced that it will be giving away limited ikotMNL merchandise to two lucky passengers who will take a creative shot at the pop-up exhibit.

Here are the mechanics:

Take a creative selfie with LRT-1 ikotMNL pop-up exhibit as the background. Upload the photo on their personal Facebook account with answer to the question “Ano ang paborito mong tourist spot sa Manila? Bakit?” Include the official hashtags: #LRT1, #ikotMNL, and #LRT1ikotMNLExhibit. Tag LRMC Facebook page (@officialLRT1). Make sure it is a public post.

The entrance to the exhibit is free and is open within the train’s operating hours from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.