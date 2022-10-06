Around 1k bikers expected for ‘Bike for Kalikasan’ on October 8

Around one thousand bikers are expected to join a ride in Metro Manila in celebration of this year’s Season of Creation.

They will ride for 32 kilometers from the Manila Cathedral to La Mesa Dam Nature Reserve Park in Quezon City where the “Caritas Bike 4 Kalikasan” will be held on October 8.

As of October 5, more than 800 bikers have already registered for the event, which will also launch the “Caritas Bamboo Forest Project”.

According to Caritas Philippines, the project aims to establish bamboo forests in all 85 dioceses in at least five years.

It said several bike events will also be done in several dioceses in the country “to push for more aggressive environmental advocacies”.

These advocacies, it added, include the “Rights of Nature”, the Verde Island Passage campaign, just renewable energy transition, divestment, solid waste management, and mobilizations against mining, coal, fossil gas, and other extractive industries.

“This Season of Creation, let’s make our actions stronger than our words,” organizers said.

