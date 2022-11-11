What’s the difference between WiFi Mesh, WiFi repeater?

Are you planning to eliminate WiFi dead zones in your home?

The top solution for this is the installation of a WiFi Mesh or WiFi repeater. But which of them works best?

To expand the router’s signal, a WiFi Repeater creates a separate WiFi network that then wirelessly grabs the incoming data from the original network.

Priced between P700 to 1,500, this is relatively cheaper than WiFi mesh which costs at least P2,500.

Despite being budget-friendly, a WiFi repeater has some downsides.

Users do not get as much bandwidth on a WiFi repeater because the device merely grabs the data and rebroadcasts the wireless signal. With this technology, users may expect a slower internet connection.

When moving through different areas at home, users also have to connect their devices to the nearest secondary network manually.

On the other hand, a WiFi Mesh works like a second router, allowing users to connect to the internet at the same speed and quality.

Users also do not need to manually connect their device to the mesh since it works as one single network connection.

One of the latest mesh in the market is the WiFi 6. This works well with newer high-end WiFi 6-compatible devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, and any smart device that came out in 2019 and beyond.

A cheaper alternative is the WiFi 5, which works better with older devices or those released before 2019.

PLDT Home lists down the differences between a WiFi Mesh and a WiFi Repeater:

These devices are offered by PLDT Home.