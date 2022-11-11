‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’ 2: Release date, teaser unveiled

Netflix announced on Friday that the second season of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” will be released on next month.

Part 2’s got Seoul 🇰🇷🫰Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area returns on December 9 💥 pic.twitter.com/sJh5cdAxhT — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) November 11, 2022

The Korean series is inspired by the Spanish series of the same title. It follows the genius strategist “The Professor” and the group of criminals he brought together to pull off a heist at the Mint, in the unified Korean Peninsula.

The streaming platform also released a one-minute trailer showing the armed forces approaching the Mint as the heist team and hostages prepare for a battle.

The series features “Squid Game” actor Park Hae-Soo, Yoo Ji-Tae, Kim Yunjin, Jeon Jong-Seo, and Lim Ji Yeon.

The first part of the series premiered on Netflix last June 24.

Last September, Netflix announced that “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” will return for a second season. Many other Korean series such as “Squid Game,” “Hellbound” and “Sweet Home,” among others were announced to make a comeback.

