‘Surprisingly good’: Filipino dub of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series gets rave reviews

Did you know that one of Netflix‘s most-watched series in its history has what some Pinoys claimed a “decent” Filipino dub?

“Wednesday,” a supernatural-comedy and a coming-of-age series, immediately took over the internet upon its release on the streaming platform last November.

The dark comedy stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams) who plays the daughter of the Addams family couple as she studies at Nevermore Academy and attempts to master her emerging psychic ability.

The series also sees Wednesday thwart a monstrous killing spree, solve a murder mystery that embroiled her parents — Gomez and Morticia Addams — years ago, and navigate her relationships at the academy.

“Wednesday” is directed and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton.

It also became a hit among Pinoy Netflix viewers after becoming the most-watched series in the country for three straight weeks last month, holding off the likes of K-drama “Under the Queen’s Umbrella” and KathNiel starrer “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Some of them commended the dubbing of the series in Filipino, care of local voice talents.

A Pinoy shared a clip on Reddit Philippines to give others a preview of how it sounded like.

“Netflix’s Wednesday has a pretty decent Filipino dub,” Redditor “book-bosomed” wrote last November.

The post has been upvoted at 95%.

“Wow. In fairness ahh, nagandahan ako sa dub,” another Redditor commented.

The series was also talked about on local Twitter.

“No, but the Filipino dub for Wednesday is kinda good, omg??” a user wrote, sharing an edit featuring the dub.

no but the filipino dub for wednesday is kinda good omg?? pic.twitter.com/7pOkZAfOxs — sin (@soulvetica) December 13, 2022

Another Twitter user claimed to have felt the main character’s “sarcasm” more in the Filipino dub.

“‘Para lang malaman mo, hindi ako mas magaling sa lahat ng tao, mas magaling lang sa’yo’ — Wednesday A. to Bianca. Mas dama ko sarcasms ni WA [Wednesday Addams] sa Filipino dub hahaha,” she wrote.

“Got bored and rewatched Wednesday in Filipino dub and it’s surprisingly good?? I love Enid’s dubbing, it’s very fitting and didn’t lose the cuteness/bubbly charm of Emma Myers,” another Twitter user commented, referring to the character of Wednesday’s best friend.

“Wednesday” is available on Netflix Philippines in different languages, including Filipino.

Studio Hit Productions, Inc. is behind the Filipino dub of the series.

Rudolf Baldonado Jr. serves as the dubbing director. He also had the same role for the Filipino dub of “Trese,” whose voice talents included Liza Soberano voicing the titular role.

Meanwhile, those lending their voices for “Wednesday’s” Filipino dub are Alexandra Aguirre as Wednesday and Nina Torralba as Enid.

Other dubbers are Cheska Aguiluz as Bianca, Carl Simon Dela Cruz as Tyler Galpin, Steve Dela Cruz as Xavier, Bianca Arambulo as Morticia and Christopher Carlo Caling as Gomez.

Also credited are Albert Silos as Pugsley, Jo Anne Chua as Dr. Kinbott, Rona Aguilar as Mrs. Thornhill, JM Luna as Principal Weems, Elyrey Martin as Sheriff Galpin, Francis Panganiban as Fester and JM Canlas as Rowan/Lucas.