Lots of creative energy: Feng Shui expert shares advice as 2023 ushers Year of Water Rabbit 

A Feng Shui expert advised everyone to embrace creativity as the year 2023 brings in the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit.

Last Sunday, Chinese communities celebrated the Lunar New Year which commemorates the arrival of Spring and the beginning of the lunisolar calendar formed on the movement of the moon.

The festival also marks the transition of the Chinese zodiac sign from one animal to the next.

In China, each year is represented by one of the 12 zodiac animals which dominate that certain year and influence the character and destiny of people born under its years.

For the year 2023, it is the Yin Water Rabbit.

This is because in Chinese astronomy, every year, a heavenly stem (one of the five elements, which fall into “yin” or “yang” category) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the 12 zodiac animals).

The five Taoism elements are wood, fire, earth, metal and water.

The Yin Water Rabbit is said to be a “gentler” year where people will have the “time to take a breather,” according to Hong Kong-based geomancy consultant Thierry Chow.

In Chinese zodiac, rabbits symbolize grace, beauty, mercy and good luck.

For Feng Shui expert Patrick Lim Fernandez, the Year of the Water Rabbit is the “peak of spring.”

He said that it will bring about reinvigoration and reintegration back into society.

Industries with fire and metal elements will also benefit the most under the water rabbit’s ruling.

“Fire industries are going to be good this year, so that would be technology on the software side, energy, communications and media, entertainment and events and food,” Fernandez said in the Lunar New Year celebration of EastWest Priority‘s Metro Manila clients.

“Other industries that are also looking good have to do with metal — banking and finance, mining, jewelry, beauty products, medical, dental and healthcare, and technology on the hardware side or equipment,” he added.

Fernandez also said that the creative energy will be strong in the Year of the Water Rabbit.

He said that people should take advantage of this to brainstorm, utilize their imaginations and come up with new and novel ideas.

“The presence of this will be very advantageous to those who are already in the creative industry such as entertainment, music, performing and visual arts, film, TV, video, radio, photography, writing, advertising and marketing, arts and crafts, and architecture and design,” Fernandez explained.

“This [Artist] star gives those in these fields a renewed view of their craft as it enhances their thinking and creativity. It gives them additional energy and inspiration for new projects,” he added.

Because of the energy’s vast strength, however, the Feng Shui expert shared that one must not lose focus and make sure to keep their priorities in check.

“That’s because there’s also the yin water energy that can [make] people lose focus. So don’t try to do everything all at once, choose what’s important for you or your business, and get it done,” Fernandez said.

This includes keeping their finances in order.

