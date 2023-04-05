Fashion lately: Dona Lim’s sustainable collection, Gabby Basiano is new face of Sassa PH

Flowy yet uninhibited looks made from sustainable materials.

Dona Lim

This was how fashion designer Dona Lim described her new clothing line this summer season.

The outfits from her brand’s collection were unveiled during the store launch on March 30. It is located on the second floor of SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Dona described her collection as feminine, flowy and “uninhibited.”

“Strong neutrals against soft pink. Aware of the power of her femininity, my woman is strong and romantic,” the designer said about the colors.

Dona also noted that the silhouettes are “slender, statuesque yet soft and flowy. Like young bamboo flexing against the sun and breeze.”

Moreover, the style of the clothes is “bold, uninhibited and sensual. Inspired by the ’90s style icons who left a lasting mark on fashion.”

Dona then explained that the clothes are sustainable because the fabrics she used were recycled materials.

“Crafted expertly from recycled plastic bottles which consume 70% less energy, 75% less carbon dioxide, and 86% less water than non-recycled fabrics. Blended with cotton to make it breathable,” the description reads in her lookbook.

“Merging layers of dynamic textures of sheer lace, soft faux fur and subtle sequin shine,” it added.

This new collection was also promoted on Dona Lim Studio’s Instagram account.

Fashion aficionados and other stylish women can check out this sustainable brand from its SM Aura shop or online through here Shop — Dona Lim.

Sassa Philippines

Sassa Philippines, a homegrown sports and swimwear brand, has also launched new outfits and its new brand ambassador for this summer season.

Last March, it introduced Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle “Gabby” Basiano as its new “Sassa Girl.”

“She is modern, fun, and stylish. She’s the new face of Sassa’s activewear and swimwear line,” Sassa PH said in an Instagram post about its new clothing line.

Raiza Limpiada, marketing manager of Sassa, said that the brand is committed to exploring the newest trends and preferences of women in the Philippines.

“At Sassa, we are committed to evolving with each new generation. We not only release new styles in line with fashion trends but also explore the social terrain of modern women living in the Philippines,” Raiza said in a statement.

“Our aim is to help every woman fulfill their self-expression and style preferences as they become the best version of themselves,” she added.

Sassa outfits are available in all leading department stores and e-commerce platforms.