Philippines’ Basiano, Fernandez, Tamondong off to international pageants

Three Binibining Pilipinas beauty queens were officially sent off to compete on the international pageant stage.

Binibining Pilipinas held a send-off party on September 19 for the following titleholders:

Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano for Miss Intercontinental 2022 on October 14

for Miss Intercontinental 2022 on October 14 Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez for Miss Globe 2022 on October 15

for Miss Globe 2022 on October 15 Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong for Miss Grand International 2022 on October 25

In a collective statement, they thanked the people who joined their send-off party at the venue and via virtual streaming.

They hoped to bring home the three crowns to the Philippines.

“Thank you everyone for staying tuned in our Send-Off Party! All thanks to our sponsors and the media for being there to encourage our fight to win 3 crowns for the Philippines,” their statement reads.

“Most of all, thank you to all of YOU for your undying support. We will all do our best to make every Filipino and Filipina proud!” it added.

Photos of the event were also uploaded to the Facebook page of the organization.

Their send-off looks were also showcased on the page.

Basiano, Fernandez and Tamondong are three of the four winners of the local pageant competition that concluded at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City.

The major crown went to Bb. Pilipinas International Nicole Borromeo of Cebu, thus succeeding Hannah Arnold of Masbate.

Arnold and Borromeo were also present at the event to show their support for their fellow queens.

The former will still be the one to represent the Philippines in the 60th edition of the Miss International pageant this December 2022.

She was not able to compete last year after the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Borromeo, meanwhile, will compete in the 2023 edition of the competition.

Aside from the winners, Binibining Pilipinas 2022 “runner-up” candidates also won the hearts of the viewers for their performances on the coronation night.

Comedian-turned-model Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal won the first runner-up while Stacey Gabriel of Cainta, Rizal was the second runner-up.

RELATED: Historians vs Marites? How this Binibining Pilipinas 2022 bet differentiated the 2 at Q&A |‘Pang-barangay to 1st runner up’: A look at Herlene Budol’s Binibining Pilipinas journey