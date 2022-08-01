Historians vs Marites? How this Binibining Pilipinas 2022 bet differentiated the 2 at Q&A

Discussions on the significance of history were once again opened after Binibining Pilipinas 2022 second runner-up Stacey Gabriel was asked to distinguish a historian from a “marites” on the pageant’s Q&A portion.

The Cainta, Rizal beauty was among the top 12 candidates during the pageant’s grand coronation night held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City on July 31.

The winners are Nicole Borromeo of Cebu (Bb. Pilipinas International), Gabrielle Basiano of Samar (Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental), Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City (Bb. Pilipinas Globe) and Roberta Angela Tamondong of San Pablo, Laguna (Bb. Pilipinas Grand International).

Herlene Nicole Budol of Angono, Rizal won first runner-up, while Gabriel bagged the second runner-up title.

Prior to winning, the candidates showed their ability to answer questions and issues under time pressure during the Question and Answer segment of the pageant.

Gabriel was asked by actor Joshua Garcia the following question: “How do you distinguish a historian from a ‘Marites’?”

She answered:

“A historian is one who recognizes our painful past with factual evidence. Looking back our rich, vibrant history, and as well as the times that our humanity was trampled on and our heritage was almost erased, if we look at our past, we can surely move onward and upward and rebuild. Rise from this pandemic and dream for a safer, healthier and happier Philippines.”

Her answer caught the attention of history blogger Kristoffer Pasion who said people like him “felt seen” with her comment.

Pasion is also a museum researcher at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Another Twitter user found the moment as the “highlight of the night.” The user quote tweeted a card featuring Gabriel’s answer to the portion.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza also shared her approval of the Cainta beauty’s answer.

“Parang dapat may crown si Stacey #BinibiningPilipinas2022,” she tweeted.

“Brains and beauty. ‘Di Marites,” a different Twitter user commented.

A different fan shared the question on the microblogging platform and posted an image of actress Ella Cruz crying in her interview with Boy Abunda.

#BinibiningPilipinas2022 Joshua: Personally how do you distinguish a historian from a marites?

Stacey Gabriel: historian is one who recognized our painful past with factual evidence looking back our rich vibrant history it is well at the time were humanity was trampled on +++ pic.twitter.com/w08h5VM0ji — good student (@kaoprinSupassat) July 31, 2022

The actress at that time was accused of supposedly playing the “victim card” when she asked Boy if her previous remarks about history had hurt anyone: “May nasaktan ba ako?” Ella said during the interview.

Prior to the interview with Boy in July, the actress likened history to gossip.

She made this remark in a separate interview where she talked about her role as Irene Marcos-Araneta in the dramedy “Maid in Malacañang.” The movie talks about the last 72 hours of the Marcoses before they flee to Hawaii following the protests.

“History is like tsismis. It is filtered and dagdag na rin, so, hindi natin alam what is the real history. Andoon na iyong idea, pero may mga bias talaga. As long as we’re here, alive at may kanya-kanyang opinion, I respect everyone’s opinion,” Ella said before.

Historians and academics countered her comment and said that history is “evidence-based.”

Former actress G Tongi also shared her two cents as a participant in the 1986 People Power Revolution, saying that Ella’s comments felt like an “erasure” to people like her.

Amid the uproar, journalist Patrick Paez said that Ella at the interview “was asked as a student, not as a historian.”

He quoted host MJ Marfori who said, “Upon accepting the project, siyempre meron ka nga ‘no, pinag-usapan sa school, ‘di ba, sa mga Marcoses at kung ano ano pa. Ano ang punto de bista as an actress? Ano ang point of view mo?”