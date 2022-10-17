Pageant page sorry for Miss Intercontinental post with wartime Philippine flag

A pageant-centered Facebook page apologized for uploading an image of the Philippine flag in its wartime position in a publication material for Miss Intercontinental 2022.

Last week, ASEAN Pageant posted a picture of the previous four beauty queen aspirants from the region in swimsuits.

These are Amanda Ayamuang of Thailand, Gabrielle Basiano of the Philippines, Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc of Vietnam, and Sim Sreymom of Cambodia.

“Miss Intercontinental 2022: 4 lady from ASEAN,” the page said in its caption.

The flags of each country’s representatives can be seen above their pictures.

However, the flag of the Philippines had its red portion on the upper part while the blue one was on the lower part.

This is known as the wartime position of the national flag.

The Philippine STAR was able to take a screengrab of the upload prior to its removal.

It earned various comments from Filipinos who called the attention of the Facebook page.

“Ano yarn, WAR on pageant?” a Facebook user commented.

“Wow. Giyera ba ‘yan ‘pag natalo ang Pinas,” another online user said.

“Kelan gyera?” commented a different Pinoy with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

The page administrator eventually edited the post to upload a different publication material with the correct position of the Philippine flag.

“I’m so sorry to Filipino people,” the page administrator said in the comments with accompanying emojis of folded hands, the Philippine flag and a red heart.

“I really don’t have bad intentions, just a little problem when editing pictures,” the admin added in another comment with emojis of folded hands and a pensive face.

According to the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines, the red portion of the flag should be on the “left of the observer” in times of war when it is in a hanging position.

In peacetime, however, it should be on the right side of the observer.

The color red is associated with war and danger, while blue is associated with stability and calmness.

Meanwhile, the 50th Miss Intercontinental pageant was held on October 15 (Manila time) in Egypt.

It crowned Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc as the titleholder, while the runner-ups are: Mariela Pepin of Peru (first), Cecília Almeida of Brazil (second), Joy Raimi Mojisola of Nigeria (third), Tatjana Genrich of Germany (fourth), and Emmy Carrero of Venezuela (fifth).

The Philippine bet finished in the Top 20.

Miss Intercontinental describes itself as “the UN [United Nations] of glamour and beauty.” It said it acts as a “showcase for the world’s most poised, stunning women.”