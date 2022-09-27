Beauty queens throw support behind Miss Intercontinental 2022 PH bet Gabrielle Basiano

Present and former beauty queens sent well wishes to Philippines’ bet Gabrielle Basiano of Samar who is set to compete for Miss Intercontinental 2022 in Egypt.

Basiano announced the start of her journey to the international pageant on Instagram on September 26.

“Muli nating ibabandera ang watawat ng Pilipinas sa Miss Intercontinental!” she said.

“Ang laban na ito ay hindi lang para sa akin, kundi para sa lahat ng samabayanang Pilipino. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” she added.

Binibining Pilipinas also posted about Basiano’s flight to Egypt for the competition on that day.

“Our Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano is so ready to take home the Miss Intercontinental crown,” the organization said.

“Today is her flight to Egypt and her journey to win that back-to-back crown officially starts,” it added.

Binibining Pilipinas also cheered for Basiano to win the elusive crown.

“Wishing you all the best. Always remember that you have everyone’s support. Good luck Gabby and have a safe flight,” it said.

Basiano’s colleagues in the local pageant scene also showered the young model with support on Instagram.

“Miss Philippines,” said Miss International Philippines 2022 Hannah Arnold with heart-eyes emoji.

“Let’s go!” said Binibining Pilipinas Iloilo 2022 Karen Laurrie Mendoza.

Moreover, previous titleholders also left encouraging messages for her in the comments section.

“Yes! Kayang kaya mo! Love you,” Miss Grand International Philippines 2020 Samantha Bernardo said with heart-eyes emoji.

“Goodluck gabby!” Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa said.

“God bless you and shower you with favor,” Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman commented.

“Crown her!” Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Palasik Obeñita said with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Basiano’s contender, Miss Intercontinental Puerto Rico Mari Pepin, expressed excitement to see her.

“See you soon,” Pepin said with heart-eyes emoji.

The coronation night for this year’s edition of the contest will take place in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt on October 14.

Binibining Pilipinas queens previously held a send-off party for Basiano and the following Philippine delegates:

Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez for Miss Globe 2022 on October 15

for Miss Globe 2022 on October 15 Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Tamondong for Miss Grand International 2022 on October 25

Nicole Borromeo of Cebu, who won the major crown for Bb. Pilipinas International, will compete for the international edition of the pageant in 2023.

