A delightful and techy holiday experience at SM ChristmaSaya Village

The season of joy is near! With the number of COVID cases going down, we can all look forward to Christmas with newfound excitement and giddy anticipation!

Of course, we should still celebrate with caution, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a great time with our loved ones.

With fun tech like augmented reality, we can rediscover our favorite SM mall, meet friends, shop to our heart’s delight, and play games with loved ones without leaving our homes!

How? SM Supermalls has come up with the awesome virtual ChristmaSaya Village to bring everyone together. Read on and find out all the fun things you can enjoy in this delightful tech experience.

Reimagined Christmas shopping and dining. Imagine that you can shop and visualize products in real-time from the comfort of your own home. Sounds awesome, right? You can do just that with SM ChristmaSaya Village!

First, register online at smchristmasayavillage.ph to join this awesome augmented reality shopping experience from November 22 to December 25.

You can create your own avatar, e-meet fellow shoppers and SM ambassadors, and enjoy bonding time with your family and friends while playing fun games.

SM’s ChristmaSaya Village lets you immerse in virtual Christmas zones — from dining to shopping!

Festive Christmas centerpieces and a fun play area. Even when you’re staying at home, you can still enjoy SM Supermalls’ merry and bright Christmas centerpieces at the virtual ChristmaSaya Village. But of course, nothing beats seeing the real thing — the sparkle, the colorful lights, and the dazzling size of these centerpieces!

So, if you’re going to be shopping at SM, be sure to stop by and see them in person and take photos with family and friends to capture the joyous moment.

Be enthralled by the 32-feet Christmas tree centerpiece at SM City Clark Pampanga, be giddy with excitement over SM Aura’s romance-themed centerpiece featuring regal swans and gorgeous red trees and be spellbound by the magical Christmas garden with a 45-foot Christmas tree surrounded by multi-colored butterflies at SM Megamall.

Exciting prizes, deals, and discounts. While exploring key areas, shoppers can find and collect coins in random gift boxes, which they can use to redeem vouchers based on the equivalent value of your coins. Use these vouchers for your Christmas shopping, have fun, and win more – the sky’s the limit!

The pandemic may have changed the way we traditionally celebrate Christmas but with innovations like ChristmaSaya Village from SM, there are now so many fun things we can do with friends and families even we’re not physically together!

We may be apart, but let’s find ways to come together and bask in hope, joy, and love during this most wonderful time of the year!

SM implements strict #SafeMallingAtSM protocols nationwide and offers an equally convenient online shopping option with the SM Malls Online app on Google Play or App Store.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.