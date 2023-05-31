Over 200 QC residents undergo beauty content creation, small biz trainings

A handful of Quezon City residents are about to become responsible beauty content creators in the future.

More than 250 residents from six districts were selected to train under L’Oreal Philippines’ Digital Beauty Academy (DBA), a beauty and social media entrepreneurship program that was launched on May 18 at the Quezon City Hall.

This initiative was launched in partnership with the Quezon City government, SPARK! Philippines and TikTok.

The DBA was also part of L’Oreal Philippines’ goal this year to help uplift the lives of Filipinos living in vulnerable conditions.

Quezon City was tapped as the company’s pilot location for the academy’s classes.

The first batch of students will receive the following lessons at the DBA:

Beauty and Personality Development including Beauty 101 by L’Oréal experts (Skin, Make-up, and Hair Basics) and Effective Management of Emotions by MindYou, a mental health technology company.

Content Creation 101 that covers TikTok Platform overview, guidelines for basic production, tips, and tricks to start and grow an account, best practices, policies, and community guidelines, as well as live streaming guidelines

Earning as an affiliate and live streamer featuring a TikTok creator inspiration session, introduction to the TikTok Shop, and Live streamer track by L’Oréal

Becoming a Responsible Content Creator covering Digital Literacy, small business registration, and mental health support training

L’Oreal Philippines also promoted this new project on its Facebook account.

“At L’Oréal, we believe that beauty education can be a catalyst for inclusion. This year, we set a bold goal to create a positive impact on more Filipinos living in vulnerable conditions. The ‘how’ is clear for us: it must be powered by beauty, through digital,” the post reads.

In a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the city is lucky to be chosen as the first city to be tapped for this program that will support aspiring content creators.

“We are proud to venture into a new partnership with L’Oréal and SPARK! Philippines, and now with TikTok to help aspiring content creators, women, men, members of the LGBTQIA – to be their own brand and earn from it,” Belmonte said.

“Quezon City is lucky to be the first city to be chosen for this program. The good news is this endeavor is just as timely as the city is gearing up to be the center for digital transformation in the country,” she added.

Training sessions of L’Oreal’s DBA will run from May to June of this year.

The pilot batch will be trained by experts in beauty, digital content creation, social commerce platforms and small business literacy.

Schedule of the classes will be posted on L’Oreal Philippines’ Facebook account.