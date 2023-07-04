‘We are proud’: Aristocrat thanks patrons for ‘legendary’ resto ranking in TasteAtlas

An 87-year-old Filipino restaurant beamed with pride to represent the country’s food culture after being included in TasteAtlas‘ list of “most legendary restaurants in the world.”

The Aristocrat announced that it ranked 108th in the curated list of the international food database’s “150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World and their Iconic Dishes” released on June 23.

TastleAtlas described the list as the “150 best no bulls*it restaurants that have stood the test of time and have been serving the world’s most iconic dishes for decades.”

The food database said each restaurant offers a “unique gastronomic journey that is absolutely worth embarking upon at least once in your lifetime.”

“These are not just places to grab a meal, but destinations in their own right, comparable to the world’s most famous museums, galleries and monuments,” TasteAtlas said on its website.

“Each one has withstood the test of time, eschewing trendy gimmicks in favor of traditional, high-quality cuisine,” it added.

The website described its listed restaurants as establishments with their own stories, cultures and traditions.

“These are establishments that have remained relevant and highly regarded in an ever-changing culinary landscape. Our list celebrates these enduring icons of gastronomy, the restaurants that prioritize substance over show, serving honest, no-nonsense food that is simply delectable,” TasteAtlas said.

The Aristocrat, a historic Filipino restaurant describing itself as the “home of the best chicken barbecue in town,” announced their ranking in the food database and invited Filipinos to “celebrate” the achievement with them.

“We are proud to represent our country’s wonderful food culture!” it said in a Facebook post on June 30.

“According to the global food website TasteAtlas, The Aristocrat Restaurant is one of the 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World! (green heart emoji) Come celebrate with us as we make the Philippines proud with this amazing achievement!” it added.

The restaurant also included the hashtag “#LutoMulaSaPuso” in its post.

The management also individually thanked some patrons through the comments, saying that they are “honored” to be tagged as among Pinoys’ “favorite” restaurants.

The Aristocrat is one of the oldest homegrown restaurants in the country that has been serving Filipinos since 1936.

Among its specialties is its flavorful barbecued chicken served with its signature peanut sauce and java rice.

It also offers famous Filipino dishes such as adobo chicken, crispy pata, kare-kare, pancit canton and pancit palabok, dinuguan, daing na bangus and Lumpiang Shanghai or the Filipino version of Chinese spring rolls, among others.

ALSO READ: World’s second best ‘street food?’: Comments after Lumpiang Shanghai lands on TasteAtlas ranking