‘At your service!’: Melai Cantiveros reveals role in movie shot in South Korea

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco revealed that she is starring in a new movie filmed in South Korea.

On Instagram on October 10, Melai announced that she is playing the role of “Ma’am Chief” in the first-ever film of PULP Studios, a subsidiary of PULP Group Inc.

“Guys, matagal ko na gusto i-share ito sa inyo. At itu naaaa mashashare ko na sa wakas. Papakilala ko lang sarili ko ako si Ma’am Chief at your service,” the actress-comedian said.

She also accompanied her post with pictures of herself in a police officer costume.

Melai further said that this movie was the project she had been teasing Filipinos about in the past weeks.

“Na tinutukoy ko sa post ko na shooting aa Korea and talaga naman thank you Lord sa @pulpstudiosph sa tiwala sa akin na bumida sa first ever movie ko na shinoot sa ibang bansa ‘Koreaaaa’ Kamsamiiiiiii,” she said.

Pulp Studios also released a teaser video clip of this project on its Instagram account.

“Pambansang Kamsami all the way to South Korea!” the caption reads.

The movie is directed by Madam Kring under Pulp Studios.

Other cast members are Bernadette Allyson-Estrada, Dustine Mayores, Sela Guia, Enzo Almario and Manel Sevidal.

The film title, premiere date and other details were not yet revealed.

Melai, meanwhile, has been going back and forth to South Korea by herself or with her family since July.

Melai initially said that she and her family only had a weeklong vacation there. Later, she teased her followers that she was filming with a Korean crew.

In her recent post, Melai thanked her co-stars and the Korean crew she had worked with in the past months.

“Sobrang best blessing ever to ni Lord sa akin, at simula ngayun maglalabas ako ng mga pics and behind the scenes s photo ng mga kasama ko sa Korea with Korean crews and staff and co-actors and actresses,” she said.

“Amazing ang experience namin talagang one for the books? Or One of the books?? Kayu nalang bahala total matatanda naman na kayu. Soon ‘MaamChief’ in theaters,” Melai further said.