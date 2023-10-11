Here’s your chance to win a special gift if you watch Taylor Swift’s concert film at SM cinemas

Filipino Swifties who will watch Taylor Swift‘s concert film in local theaters are in for a treat.

A cinema chain said Swifties will have the chance to get a free Taylor Swift mini poster or a cinema meal if they purchase their tickets for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” which will premiere on Friday, October 13.

SM Cinema said that those who will purchase an IMAX ticket to the highly-anticipated concert film will receive a free mini poster of the Grammy award-winning artist.

Meanwhile, Swifties who will buy Director’s Club tickets will receive free popcorn and bottled water for every purchase.

Swifties, you’re in for a treat! 💜🎉 Get a FREE Snack Time popcorn + bottled water for every 𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐋𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐖𝐈𝐅𝐓 | 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐒 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 Director’s Club ticket 😱✨ BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!

The “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie comes in three formats at SM Cinemas — Regular Cinema priced at P500, P750 at Director’s Club and P1,000 for the IMAX Cinema.

It will screen for four weeks at the cinema chain, particularly during these dates:

Week 1: October 13-15

Week 2: October 19-22

Week 3: October 26-29

Week 4: November 2-5

SM’s IMAX Cinema enables moviegoers to have a fully immersive and cinematic experience of the highest quality with a massive screen and superior sound system.

Meanwhile, the Director’s Club offers luxurious seats with a Dolby Atmos sound system that creates powerful audio through overhead speakers.

The “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” documents the first three of six nights that Taylor performed at the SoFi stadium in California last August. It has a runtime of two hours and 48 minutes.

The concert film is directed by Sam Wrench, who is behind similar concert films featuring Lizzo, BTS, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Pentatonix.

Taylor is currently embarking on her record-breaking “Eras Tour” which celebrates her journey through her musical eras, from being a country girl to a phenomenal pop star.

It is a homage to her 10 albums and her artistic evolution in her 17-year career in the music industry, which saw her exploring different genres such as country, pop, alternative rock, electropop and folk.

Each of Taylor’s albums represents an era of her career in terms of musical style and her personal journey as a musician and as an individual.

