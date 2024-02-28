Suggestions as Rita’s asks for more locations ahead of Philippine relaunch

Fans of the famous Italian frozen custard chain Rita’s gamely offered suggestions as to where it can open a branch after announcing its comeback in the country when it closed down two years ago.

The frozen treat chain surprised Filipinos recently when it announced its relaunch in March 2024 after permanently stopping operations in 2022, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Rita’s is re-launching in the Philippines this year! Yes, the old stores are gone. However, we’re re-opening in new locations to serve you your favorite Italian ice, Gelati, Misto, Frozen Drinks and MORE!” Rita’s said on Facebook on February 22 .

Its old stores include branches in the UP Town Center, the Ayala Malls The 30th and the V-Mall Greenhills Shopping Center.

Rita’s said that it is opening four stores between March to May, in time for summer.

The frozen treat chain also invited Filipinos to suggest locations where they can further expand their stores.

Here are some fan suggestions:

“Come back to Greenhills, please. Or at least, have a store in TriNoMa or Gateway,” a Facebook user said with a folded hands emoji.

“Welcome back! Greenbelt or One Ayala, please!” another user exclaimed with a heart emoji.

“Ayala Malls Manila Bay,” commented a different Pinoy.

“U.P. Town Center or Uptown, please,” pleaded another user.

ALSO READ: Uptown and UP Town: Meme about two ‘confusing’ mall names goes viral

“Alabang Town Center,” commented a different user with a heart emoji.

“Mall of Asia,” suggested another Pinoy.

In the comments section, Rita’s confirmed it is opening at The Podium and SM City Fairview.

In response to one of the Facebook users, the frozen treat chain said its Podium branch would be located on the fifth floor in front of the Mann Hann restaurant.

Another Facebook user said she “can’t wait” in Fairview.

“Yes, we can’t wait to open next month!” Rita’s responded.

Another Pinoy suggested they open in SM Megamall, claiming it will “need extra staff there.”

“Thank you! We will keep this in mind for our expansion plans!” the frozen treat chain responded.

A Facebook user suggested they open in SM City Clark, to which Rita’s commented on February 22: “Wohoo! We are actually doing an ocular at SM City Clark this week! Hopefully, the location is good, so we can open there soon!”

Rita’s previously saddened Pinoys when it announced that it would permanently stop its operations in 2022.

RELATED: Rita’s Italian Ice Philippines announces permanent closure

The frozen treat chain was founded in the United States 32 years ago and has over 600 stores in the stateside and internationally, including China and Canada.

It serves a variety of cool treats such as frozen custards, shakes, ice creams and specialty creations, including its famous “Italian Ice,” a frozen sweetened treat made with fruit or other flavorings.