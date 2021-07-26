Why Leni Robredo isn’t present at SONA 2021

President Rodrigo Duterte in his final State of the National Address went off-script and looked for Vice President Leni Robredo.

Robredo was not present at the Batasang Pambansa.

She was attending the annual event via teleconferencing app Zoom.

This is because SONA guests are required to be fully vaccinated. She has yet to complete her two-dose COVID-19 jab course.

Duterte looked for Robredo as he mentioned his administration’s infrastructure accomplishments.

He said his hometown Davao City was the last priority for the projects. One priority area, however, was in the Bicol region, particularly Sorsogon City.

“The Sorsogon City in Bicol, inuna namin ‘yan kasi mahal ko ang mga Bikolano,” Duterte said. “Are you here ma’am (Vice Pres. Leni Robredo)? Mayroon ho kayong Sorsogon (road project) at iba pa.”

Robredo, however, hails from Camarines Sur.

In 2016, Bicol delivered 889,441 votes to Robredo’s running mate, Manuel “Mar” Roxas, surpassing Duterte who only received 347,729 votes.