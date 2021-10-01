WorkBeforePolitics: Vico Sotto says ‘no drama, suspense’ needed in COC filing

No drama and suspense.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for reelection as the city’s chief.

He said he needs more time to carry out the changes he wants for Pasig City.

The 32-year-old reelectionist shared pictures of his COC filing on his social media accounts with the hashtag “#WorkBeforePolitics.”

“Nag-file na po ako kaagad ng COC para tapos na, ‘di naman kailangan ng drama at suspense,” Sotto wrote on his Facebook page with a grinning face-with-sweat emoji.

“Basta, panahon man ng pulitika o hindi, uunahin natin ang trabaho,” he added.

Sotto said that while reforms have been introduced in Pasig, several projects have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“9 months lang ako naging mayor sa normal na sitwasyon. Kaya sa susunod na term, magtulungan tayo para bawiin ang oras na ninakaw sa atin ng COVID-19. Nandiyan na ‘yung mga reporma. Iba na ngayon. Paiigtingin na lang natin at sisiguraduhin na damang-dama ng bawat Pasigueño ang mas pinabubuting serbisyo ng pamahalaang lungsod,” he said.

“Ang hiling ko lang sa inyo, bigyan niyo ako ng mga kasanggang MAPAGKAKATIWALAAN natin. ‘Yung hindi puwesto o pera ang habol, kundi ‘yung magiging katuwang ko para paigtingin pa ang mga reporma’t serbisyo ng pamahalaan,” Sotto added.

He was accompanied by his mother, veteran actress Coney Reyes, and father, television host Vic Sotto, during his filing.

Vico’s running mate is former Pasig congressman Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr. who was tapped by the former.

“We want to be idealist but siguro ang pinaka importante sa ngayon, I need people who will help me that I can trust,” Sotto said to reporters during his filing.

His COC filing was welcomed by some Filipinos who lauded him for having “clear intentions” on why he wants to continue running for public office.

“Clear intentions. Sana may presidential candidate ding ganito,” a Twitter user wrote with a clapping hands emoji.

“Ganyan dapat. No drama, just pure intent of wanting to serve and do more for Pasig. Hope he can be an influence (on) the next generation of leaders,” another online user commented to Sotto’s post.

“You have my vote, @VicoSotto! That’s true, if one is serious about his intention, no need for drama and suspense. The people will see right through you,” a different Filipino wrote.

“He really said, ‘Okay, stop the drama, people don’t need that.’ A real public servant, indeed,” another one tweeted.

In 2019 midterm elections, Vico ended the decades-long rule of the Eusebios in Pasig.

After he was elected as a mayor, Vico launched a crackdown on corruption in the city hall and has since regularized government employees.

Vico has also been commended for maintaining the city’s P12 billion budget despite a drop in government revenues due to the ongoing pandemic.