Ayuda collectibles? Lawmaker draws flak for pasting name, photo in relief good items

A viral Facebook post of a Lapu-Lapu City representative earned pure laughing reactions for showing relief pack contents that had her name and image printed all over.

The Facebook page of Rep. Paz Corro Radaza has been posting pictures of instant noodles, rice sacks, canned goods, alcohol bottles, medicines and face masks to be given away to her constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the photos recently gained traction as Filipinos took notice of the items bearing her photo and name instead of their brands.

The post has earned 28,000 laughing reactions, 1,800 comments and 15,000 shares on the social networking platform as of this writing.

“Plastic. Plastic, ang politikong nagbibigay ng relief goods kasama ang picture nila,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments section.

“Wow! Limited edition ayuda collectibles,” another online user wrote.

“Mga epal na politicians. Hindi niyo namn pera ‘yan, bakit niyo nilalagyan ng pangalan niyo mga binibigay na ayuda..” a different Filipino commented.

Radaza in another post responded to a critic.

“This is how the Radaza play politics here in Lapu-Lapu,” a Facebook user commented to another of her relief goods picture.

“Do you have any problem?” the lawmaker responded.

Last month, it was reported that names and photos of local officials in Laguna and two Rizal municipalities were spotted in a coffee sachet and in a taho stand.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), the anti-epal provision or General Provision 82 of the adopted 2021 National Budget, prohibits government officials from self-promotion acts.

“Under the Anti-Epal provision, government officials, whether elected or appointed, are banned from self-promotion through placement of names, pictures, or otherwise on programs, projects, and any other initiatives that are funded by the government through the General Appropriations Act,” ARTA said.

The provision was authored by Sen. Grace Poe, who said that it is taxpayers who “fund the projects and programs” of the government.