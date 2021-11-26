CBCP releases prayer for 2022 elections

The country’s Catholic bishops have endorsed a prayer for next year’s elections to be recited in all Sunday Masses.

Adopted from the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, the “Prayer for 2022 Elections” focuses on the 16 values enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution.

The PPCRV earlier asked the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines to endorse its “Prayer Power Campaign” by asking the public to collectively pray for a peaceful, credible, and transparent elections.

In a circular released on Thursday, CBCP president Archbishop Romulo Valles said that the prayer will be launched on Nov. 28, the first Sunday of Advent.

But since parishes already have a number of prayers being recited during Sunday Masses, the Episcopal Commission on Liturgy recommended that parishes pray the Oratio Imperata for Protection against the COVID-19 before the Mass.

On the other hand, the prayer for the 2022 polls is to be recited every first and third Sunday of the month and the prayer for the Synod on Synodality every second and fourth Sunday of the month.

“It is suggested that it be said after the post-communion prayer of the Mass,” Valles added.

Click here to download the English and Filipino translations of the Prayer for 2022 Elections approved by the Permanent Council.